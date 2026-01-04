Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech welcome third baby

Meghan McCain and her husband Ben Domenech have welcomed their third child together. The couple’s son, Ransom McCain Domenech, was born on Friday, January 2, 2026. The proud mum shared the happy news on Instagram, confirming both she and her newborn are doing well.

© Instagram Meghan and Ben with their new baby boy

"We are absolutely over the moon to share that our son Ransom McCain Domenech has finally arrived at the crack of dawn January 2nd at 9lbs 2 oz," she wrote. "We are all blissed out over the moon. Everyone is happy, healthy and exhausted."

She went on to thank the medical team who supported the family during the birth. "We’re so grateful to the incredible doctors and medical staff who took such wonderful care of all of us," she added.

© Instagram Baby Ransom makes a party of five for the family

The television personality and author is already mum to two daughters – Liberty Sage, five, and Clover Jade, two – and says the girls are thrilled to welcome a new sibling. "Liberty and Clover couldn’t be more excited to have a baby brother," Meghan shared. "Our family is overwhelmed with blessings, thank you all for your kind words, well wishes and prayers! Our family is officially a party of 5."

Meghan, the daughter of the late U.S. Senator John McCain and philanthropist Cindy McCain, first announced her pregnancy in June.

Meghan with her late father, John McCain

She later spoke candidly about expecting her third child during an episode of her podcast, Citizen McCain with Meghan McCain, where she was joined by second lady Usha Vance. At the time, Meghan reflected on family life, motherhood and the joy of expanding her growing household.

The arrival of a healthy baby boy marks a deeply emotional milestone for the family. Meghan has been famously candid about her journey to motherhood, including a heartbreaking pregnancy loss in 2019.

© Photo: Rex Meghan is a former host from The View

Meghan admitted at the time that the only thing that gives "peace and solace" is that she feels "like that child is with my dad in the afterlife or in heaven," adding: "And for whatever reason, it wasn't meant to be here at that time."

Professionally, Meghan is best known for her high-profile stint as a co-host on The View, where she appeared from 2017 to 2021 as the panel’s conservative voice. During her time on the long-running daytime show, Meghan became a headline-making figure for her outspoken political commentary, fiery on-air debates and deeply personal reflections.

Beyond television, she is a bestselling author, columnist and podcast host, carving out a media career that blends politics, culture and candid discussions about family, faith and identity. Meghan married conservative writer and editor Ben Domenech in November 2017.