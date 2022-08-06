Meghan McCain opens up about decision to leave The View after cast announcement The ABC show has seen some changes

As The View readies to welcome two new hosts full time, one of their past panelists spoke out about the moment that made her walk away from the show.

Meghan McCain appeared on The Commentary Magazine Podcast to talk about her experience on the show and what caused her to depart.

VIDEO: Meghan McCain announces departure from The View

The former co-host termed the show a "toxic" and "egregious" work environment, relaying her experience dealing with the show while also suffering through miscarriages and then a difficult pregnancy.

However, it was a comment from co-host Joy Behar on the air that broke her, saying that when she returned after her pregnancy, Joy told her: "Nobody missed you. We didn't miss you. You shouldn't have come back.

"I started hysterically crying. Sorry gentlemen, I know, I started lactating on air, and I started crying. I was super hormonal. I went to my office and vomited."

Meghan felt unsupported by her fellow hosts on The View

"I didn't feel supported when I had my baby, and I didn't feel supported coming back, and that was ultimately it. That was why I left."

The episode of the ABC show originally aired in January of 2021, ending in an argument between the two co-hosts after Joy's comment and Meghan joking about not missing her either.

While she has since moved on to other pursuits, The View has expanded to include two new co-hosts into its panel, announcing earlier in the week that Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin would be joining full time.

Alyssa will sit in the conservative seat while the previously rotating Ana will also take a full-time seat for season 26 alongside co-hosts Alyssa, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines.

The View welcomed two new panelists earlier in the week

The two have made frequent appearances on the show over the past season to varying responses from viewers, and will continue on the panel for the current season at the very least.

