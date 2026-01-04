Inside Holly Ramsay's new life as stepmother to Adam Peaty's son after their lavish Bath wedding

Holly Ramsay, 25, is now officially married to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty after a stunning Christmastime wedding in Bath. Along with being a newlywed and taking on the Peaty name, Holly has another exciting new title in her life - she's now officially a stepmother.

Before meeting and marrying Holly, Adam welcomed a son from a previous relationship. Here's all you need to know about Adam's five-year-old and his blended family with Holly.

Adam has a five-year-old son

Adam welcomed his son George with his ex Eirianned Munro in September 2020. While the couple split in August 2022 after three years together, they have co-parented their son on relatively good terms over the years.

© Instagram/ @adamramsaypeaty Holly Ramsay with Adam Peaty and his son

"It's the most important job in the world for me," Adam said of being a father during an appearance on the podcast, Live, Laugh, Luke... with Luke Hamnett.

Adam reiterated: "It’s the best job in the world having you as my son and best friend" in a sweet Father's Day post on Instagram with photos of him and his son.

Holly's role as a stepmother to George

Holly appears to be close to her stepson, featuring in multiple photos on Adam's social media with little George and posting several photos of them together to her own grid. When announcing his engagement to Holly on Instagram, Adam took a moment to gush about his fiancé's relationship with his son.

"Seeing you show the love you give to the most important person in my life, George, even from day one, there was never a question about you becoming my wife one day. I’m looking forward to our life together and the many challenges we’ll face."

Adam's ex-partner and George's mother Eirianned has also praised Holly as a stepmother to her son. She told the Daily Mail after Adam and Holly's engagement: "I'd like to take the opportunity to say how wonderful Holly is. She is nothing but a positive presence in our lives.

"She is so gentle and kind, I couldn't wish for a better stepmother for my son. We're so glad about the news and are wishing them the best."

© Instagram/ @adamramsaypeaty Holly is now officially a stepmother to Adam's son George

Holly sweetly wished her stepson a happy fifth birthday in September 2025 with a carousel Instagram post of photos of them together - and shared the adorable nickname she has earned from the little one: Lolly.

"You are sunshine. It is an absolute honour to be your lolly. I love you, keep shining," she gushed, to which Adam commented: "You’re the best."

George had a special role in the couple's wedding

Adam arrived at Bath Abbey on his wedding day alongside his five-year-old son, who played a part in his father's big day. In photos posted from the wedding by British Vogue, George was pictured skipping away from the altar after giving his dad and stepmother their rings.

George looked very dapper among the groomsmen in a suit and bowtie for the day.

A source at the wedding told us exclusively about the excited crowds gathered at Bath Abbey ahead of the star-studded ceremony. "With just a couple of hours before guests were due to arrive this morning, the atmosphere at Bath Abbey was already palpable," the source told us.

"The 15ft tall carved wooden door entrance to the abbey was adorned with hundreds of white roses. And by 9:30am, the Abbey organist was already warming up their hands on the keyboard," the insider told us.