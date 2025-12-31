Adam Peaty's 'hurtful' family feud with mum Caroline explained following Holly Ramsay wedding fallout

Newlywed Adam Peaty and his mum Caroline Peaty have been at loggerheads since before the Olympian tied the knot with Holly Ramsay on December 27 in Bath - and it appears there will be no reconciliation anytime soon.

Following the 31-year-old's nuptials to the 25-year-old daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay at Bath Abbey last week, Caroline, 60, has broken her silence after she was reportedly uninvited from the wedding.

On New Year's Eve, she shared her hopes and wishes for 2026 and penned a heartfelt message detailing the "hurt" that she experienced over the last year to her private social media account.

Posting a note on Instagram, Caroline wrote, according to the Daily Mail: "'I won't end this year pretending everything was fine. I lost a piece of myself this year that I will never get back and I'm not forcing a smile like it didn't change me.

"So no... I won't be saying "2026 is going to be my year." I'll be praying that I recover next year, that my heart never has to break like this again, that I never have to survive something like this again."

She continued: "I'll be praying for peace... real peace, the kind that lets me breathe without fighting for it. I deserve a year that doesn't hurt."

The sportsman's mother reportedly went on to repost a message that said: "Just a little reminder that you don't have to make resolutions or huge decisions or big proclamations.

"You can just set some sweet intentions and take each day as it comes."

Adam Peaty with his parents, Mark and Caroline

When did the Peaty family feud begin?

The exact date of the rift is still unknown but it is widely believed that tensions began to escalate between the swimmer and his family, which includes his three siblings, Bethany, James and Richard, following Adam's engagement to Holly in September 2024.

Things worsened after Holly threw a lavish hen party in Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds and left Caroline off the guest list despite inviting her mum Tana's close friend Victoria Beckham.

At the time, Adam's aunt and Caroline's sister Louise shared her feelings on social media and in a now deleted post, which read: "@hollyramsayy I'm so glad that you had a great hen do. As a bride, you deserve that. However, as a person, you were divisive and hurtful towards a woman who I have loved and continue to love deeply.

The message continued: "A woman who opened her home and heart to you. You decided, for whatever reason, not to invite her, your prospective mother-in-law, to your hen night, yet Adam invited his father-in-law, your dad, to his stag night.

"You invited your mum (quite rightly) and even your mum's assistant, your sisters, your friends, my niece, but not my sister, your future mother-in-law. I have also seen messages passing between her and Adam about this and other matters, and, quite frankly, I expected better of you and definitely of Adam. You have inflicted a hurt on my sister that will take a very long time to heal if ever."

© Instagram Holly Ramsay invited her mum Tana and Victoria Beckham to her hen do

What has Adam said about the ongoing feud?

Adam broke his silence about the continued tensions he was experiencing with his family after his sister Bethany, who was a bridesmaid to Holly on her big day, was "targeted". He has since changed his name on Instagram to reflect his married status, opting to place Ramsay before his given name Peaty, appearing online as Adam Ramsay Peaty.

Also taking to social media, he typed: "Over the past few days, a lot has been reported and comments posted about the private life of Holly and myself. My sister Bethany has also been targeted.

"This has been almost entirely one-sided and, in many cases, excessive and intrusive. It has been deeply hurtful and upsetting to read, especially given the false basis upon which we have been targeted. What makes it worse is that it has been encouraged by members of my family."

The swimmer and father-of-one added: "Bethany, Holly and myself cannot go into detail given an ongoing police investigation into serious matters that arose long before recent events. For those who know me personally, you know that I work so hard on trying to improve myself as a person who wants to contribute to making the world a better place.

"I am continuing to learn about myself and how I can be the man I want to be; a worthy partner, father, businessman, friend and athlete; even through these challenging times."

© Alamy Live News. Adam and Holly got married in Bath earlier in December

Adam's "stag do from hell"

Three weeks before the wedding, Adam and his friends embarked on a major stag do and travelled to Budapest for a night out in Heaven nightclub. The guest list included the athlete's father-in-law Gordon but reportedly missed out his brothers and his own dad.

Post event, one of the swimmer's groomsman revealed they had made "memories to last" a lifetime, while another jokingly remarked that it had been the "stag do from hell", potentially alluding to the drama that followed.

After touching down in the UK, Adam was immediately met off the plane by uniformed police officers as his brother James had reportedly been arrested over messages he sent to the professional swimmer. A police statement confirmed a 34-year-old man had been "arrested on suspicion of harassment. The man was released on conditional bail while our enquiries continue."

© Getty Adam Peaty's mum (centre) supported him at the 2016 Rio Olympics





What has Caroline said about Adam and Holly's wedding?

Ahead of the festive wedding, Caroline was allegedly uninvited from the nuptials and planned to "crash" the ceremony, watching her son get married from the street outside the church. However, reports suggested that she was talked out of it by her husband, Mark.

She was apparently "beside herself" after missing Adam's big day and told the Daily Mail, "‘I’m not going to be hurt like this again."