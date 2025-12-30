Holly Ramsay's surprising reaction to Adam Peaty's 'stag do from hell' in Budapest

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay's star-studded wedding at Bath Abbey has been the talk of the town this Christmas, from the bride being mobbed by paparazzi to Victoria Beckham's daring wedding guest dress – not to mention the Olympic swimmer's high-profile fallout with his family dominating headlines.

Further details of the gold medallist's stag do that contributed to the epic family feud have now emerged in the wake of the main event – including bride Holly's reaction to it. A number of Adam's groomsmen took to social media to showcase the run-up to the big day, including the expensive bottle of whisky he gifted to his close friends as well as presents from Aspinall.

© Instagram Adam Peaty and his groomsmen enjoyed a VIP night out in Budapest three weeks before his wedding

Photographs of his "stag do from hell" – as described by his friends – showed that the main event at the fun-filled weekend was a night out at Budapest's Heaven nightclub three weeks before the wedding.

One groomsman revealed they had made "memories to last" a lifetime, while another friend jokingly commented that it had been the "stag do from hell", perhaps in reference to the family drama that followed.

WATCH: Newlyweds Adam and Holly mobbed by crowd as they leave Bath Abbey

Holly, however, appeared totally unfazed, commenting with a tearful emoji and a celebratory smiley, signalling how moved she was in the run-up to her big day.

Adam and his mates likely enjoyed the President VIP Experience at the club, which promises a "night of lavishness" at two special VIP tables next to the DJ booth for the rate of £678 per six people.

"This is the perfect spot for those who love to be seen and want to party on the stage all night long. As a President VIP guest, you’re not just attending the event; you’re a part of the show, basking in the adulation and energy of the crowd," the club's website promises.

'Stag do from hell' explained

Adam’s family feud first came to light when it emerged that bride-to-be Holly had not invited her future husband’s mother, Caroline Peaty, on her hen do at the exclusive Soho Farmhouse. Other guests included Holly’s mother, Tana Ramsay, and close family friend Victoria Beckham, as well as Adam's sister Bethany Peaty.

The Peaty family did not take kindly to this snub, with Adam's aunt taking to social media to post thinly-veiled digs at the couple, branding the situation "divisive and hurtful".

Adam Peaty with his family before the family rift exploded

Adam's stag do, which was attended by Holly’s famous father, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, then descended into chaos due to the fact that his father and brothers (James and Richard Peaty) were not invited.

Upon landing back in the UK, Adam Peaty was met off the plane by uniformed police officers as it emerged his brother James had reportedly been arrested over messages sent to the Olympian.

A police statement at the time confirmed a 34-year-old man had been "arrested on suspicion of harassment. The man was released on conditional bail while our enquiries continue."

Adam subsequently released a statement of his own, reading: "Over the past few days, a lot has been reported and comments posted about the private life of Holly and myself. My sister Bethany, has also been targeted.

© @hollyramsay Holly's hen do attended by Victoria Beckham caused upset among Adam's family members

"This has been almost entirely one-sided and, in many cases, excessive and intrusive. What makes it worse is that it has been encouraged by members of my family."

Adam's mother Caroline then spoke to the Daily Mail before their wedding, revealing that her greatest wish was to reconcile with her son and his future wife.

"I don’t think they understand how much they have hurt me; it’s as if they have cut my heart out. This is the first Christmas that I’ve not had my family together - my family is broken. They are both still loved, there is nothing I won’t forgive, and I want them to have the best day," she told the publication.

Holly and Adam's wedding day

© BACKGRID Holly and her father Gordon Ramsay pictured arriving at Bath Abbey

Despite the family drama swirling in the background, the couple had a beautiful day, tying the knot on December 27 at Bath Abbey. Holly’s sisters, Tilly and Megan, acted as bridesmaids alongside Adam’s sister Bethany, all looking gorgeous in red satin dresses.

The star-studded event was attended by Olympic swimmers Duncan Scott and Matt Richards, as well as David and Victoria Beckham and their children, and TV personalities Dan Walker and Sara Davies.

A source told HELLO!: "With just a couple of hours before guests were due to arrive this morning, the atmosphere at Bath Abbey was already palpable."

They continued: "The 15-foot tall carved wooden door entrance to the abbey was adorned with hundreds of white roses. And by 9:30am, the Abbey organist was already warming up their hands on the keyboard."

© PA Images via Getty Images Holly's sisters Tilly and Megan Ramsay acted as bridesmaids, as well as Adam's sister Bethany

Following their church ceremony, the couple were whisked off to nearby Kin House for their reception. Adam has now changed his social media handle to @AdamRamsayPeaty, a move many have interpreted as a symbolic siding with the Ramsay family over his own, while Holly has also included Peaty in her handle.