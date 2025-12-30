Sister Wives star Christine Brown shares revelation about ex-husband Kody Brown

Sister Wives star Christine Brown revealed a family secret on Sunday's episode of the hit TLC show, sharing that she is actually related to her former husband, Kody Brown.

The 54-year-old opened up on the episode about her upbringing in the fundamentalist Mormon sect of the Apostolic United Brethren, a church which encourages polygamy.

© Dia Dipasupil Christine's revelation "I knew growing up that I would have to marry a convert because I was literally related to everybody in the church," she explained. "I did marry a convert, but I was still related to him, too." Her husband, David Woolley, was shocked by this revelation. "Yeah, I'm related to Kody," Christine confirmed, adding that they were third cousins once removed, which is "fully legal". "Polygamy's not legal, but [I'm] third cousins, once removed from Kody," she clarified.

© Gabe Ginsberg Family ties Christine's former sister wife, Janelle Brown, shared that their family had known this for years. "There was always this joke about they were cousins, but they are so distantly related, it's ridiculous," she said. "I think in the polygamous families, this kind of stuff happens all the time. It wasn't the kind of relationship where you saw each other at a family reunion. It was a very distant relationship, but they would always joke about being cousins. It's a small community."

© Instagram End of an era Christine was Kody's third wife, following his marriages to Meri Brown in 1990 and Janelle in 1993. He tied the knot with Christine in 1994 and welcomed kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely. The couple separated in 2021 after 27 years of marriage, with Christine announcing the news on social media. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she wrote. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."

© Instagram Saying goodbye Kody responded with his own social media statement. "Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness," he said. "We enjoyed many years together, and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."



Moving forward "It was just like that," Christine told People of their separation. "And I got to start over again, and it was exciting, and it was new and so scary because I had no idea what to expect, but I was so excited. I remember feeling hope for the first time in a long time because I just got to take my life by my own and go. It was wonderful." The TV personality found love again with David, whom she met on a dating app, and they tied the knot in October 2023.