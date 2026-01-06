Heidi Klum, 52, shows off her toned body in holiday bikini workout

Heidi Klum is once again reminding fans that confidence and commitment never go out of style. The supermodel, 52, set social media buzzing after sharing a sun-soaked workout video that showcased her jaw-dropping physique during a tropical getaway.

© Instagram Heidi working out on holiday

Taking to Instagram, Heidi posted a clip of herself exercising outdoors in a skimpy beige bikini, confidently powering through resistance-band moves while standing poolside. With sweeping ocean views behind her and the sun glinting off the water, the scene felt more like a luxury campaign shoot than a workout – albeit one soundtracked by Work B**ch, a fitting choice given the energy she brought to the routine.

In the video, the America's Got Talent judge showed off her toned abs and sculpted legs as she moved effortlessly through the exercises. She completed the look with aviator sunglasses and loose, wavy blonde hair falling around her shoulders, proving that glamour and grit can absolutely coexist.

© Instagram Heidi relaxed with family and friends

The workout took place during a romantic escape to St. Barts with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, whom she married in 2019. The couple are well known for sharing playful, loved-up moments from their travels, and Heidi has often spoken about how staying active – especially while on holiday – helps her feel energised and grounded.

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with praise, marvelling at the model’s dedication to fitness and her seemingly ageless appearance. Many applauded her for embracing her body unapologetically, with others noting how refreshing it is to see a woman in her 50s celebrating strength rather than hiding it.

© Instagram Heidi enjoying the sunset

The mother-of-four has never been one to shy away from a sultry swimsuit number, having spent most of her career modelling for lingerie brands, such as Intimissimi and Victoria's Secret. "I’ve been photographing nude or in lingerie since 1992, way before Instagram," she previously told People. "So for me, it’s nothing new. For the past 15 years, other people are now doing what I’ve been doing for 30 years. Instead of being in my little bottoms in a magazine, I’m on Instagram. It’s the same thing."

© Spread Pictures/MEGA The supermodel layered with a leopard print cover up

The supermodel has previously addressed her diet after it was falsely reported that she only consumes 900 calories a day. Speaking directly to the camera in a video, she said: "One I want to say, I don't think I've ever had to count my calories in my life. Don't believe everything you read. I don't count my calories."

For Heidi, who has spent decades in the spotlight as one of the world’s most recognisable supermodels, the message feels consistent: staying fit and healthy is about feeling good, not chasing perfection. And if that happens to involve a bikini, a resistance band and a Britney soundtrack by the pool in St. Barts, well – she’s clearly earned it.