Nicola Peltz poses in striking strapless bikini following teeth transformation

January blues don't exist for Nicola Peltz, who has seen in the New Year basking in the Floridian sunshine. On Monday, the 31-year-old actress marked her sunny start to January with a dazzling bikini selfie.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Bates Motel star was the queen of coquettishness, wearing a striking yellow strapless two-piece adorned with white frills.

The Floria-born beauty opted for a sunshine yellow bikini

She completed her off-duty spa-ready look with a white robe and captioned the photo with a series of pink bows.

The girlie swimwear perfectly framed Nicola's ballet-toned physique, the Lola star having documented her recent lessons in the dance style for an upcoming project.

Nicola has been training in ballet for an upcoming project

Nicola's recent transformation

The stunning update came just hours after Nicola unveiled her recently transformed teeth.

While the Florida-born star has always had immaculate pearly whites, recent photos of her show her teeth appearing even whiter and straighter, and she now has full buccal corridors, which means that when she smiles, at least eight teeth are on show.

© Instagram Nicola Peltz's teeth look more uniform than before

Cosmetic dentist at APA Aesthetic, Dr. Edoardo Felic, explains: "Her teeth look great and very natural", he says. "From what we can see, it appears she’s most likely had orthodontic treatment followed by professional teeth whitening. There are no obvious signs of veneers - the shape, translucency and proportions all suggest natural teeth that have been well aligned and brightened rather than replaced."

Nicola's new era

Nicola's physical change comes as she rang in her 30th birthday surrounded by her husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and her family.

"Best birthday yet, I’m so grateful," she wrote, sharing a photograph of herself with her dad, Nelson Peltz, cutting a giant birthday cake, her dazzling engagement ring taking front and centre of the personal snap.

A photo of Nicola and Nelson Peltz cutting Nicola's birthday cake

Despite the celebrations, Nicola and Brooklyn are in an ongoing feud with Brooklyn's family, the Beckhams, which has reached fever pitch over the festive season with the budding chef ignoring an olive branch from his A-list parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

David shared an image of himself with a young Brooklyn, alongside the text: "I love you all so much," and the former Spice Girl then shared the same post, adding a love heart to it. The post went unacknowledged by Brooklyn, who, according to his younger brother Cruz, has blocked not only David and Victoria, but all his siblings, Cruz, Romeo and Harper, as well on social media.

Victoria shared David's post with message for son Brooklyn

The initial cause of the fallout remains unknown, but many have pointed out that the troubles began to simmer when Brooklyn wed Nicola. Since then, the feud has weighed heavily on Brooklyn's parents, and a source close to the family told HELLO!: "It's just very sad and impossible to understand." Another source pointed out that David is keen for reconciliation. "David has reached out already and will fly out to see Brooklyn if necessary. They are going to put this fire out; David has said that he wants the dust to settle and for everyone to talk when emotions have settled down."