Nicola Peltz Beckham shares pointed comment about 'people's behaviour' amid feud with Victoria and David

Just days ago, Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham said they wished "peace and happiness" to all in their Christmas Instagram post, but Nicola appears to have done an about-turn in recent days.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, the actress shared a quote courtesy of the recently departed Brigitte Bardot, which seemed to indirectly reference the ongoing feud between Nicola and Brooklyn and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

The pointed post read: "If I could do anything about the way people behave towards each other, I would. But since I can't, I'll stick to the animals."

© Instagram Nicola shared this quote via Brigitte Bardot

Brigitte was known for her animal activism – a path Nicola follows, founding animal rescue service Yogi's House, a Los Angeles-based dog rescue centre, which Nicola says, "saves lives from euthanasia lists, shelters and the streets."

While Nicola may have simply appreciated the quote, it seems likely she is referring to the fallout between the Beckham brood. Though the Peltz Beckhams, as Brooklyn and Nicola are known, previously had a close relationship with David, Victoria, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, it seems to have broken down in recent months, with Cruz the first of the family to explain what happened between them.

© Getty Pictured in 2024, the Beckhams used to be close to Nicola

The 20-year-old shared a screenshot of an article headline claiming his parents had unfollowed Brooklyn on social media. Cruz said the report was "not true". He added: "My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I."

© Instagram/ cruzbeckham Cruz Beckham broke his silence on family feud

Clearly troubled by the family upset, earlier in December, Cruz referenced the distance between the family, sharing a close-up photo of his face and the words: "Life is too short to be silent, at least talk it out [crying face emoji]".

Though Cruz has publicly addressed the family rift, his brother Romeo, along with David and Victoria, has stayed publicly silent.

The closest Victoria has come to speaking about the upset was during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in October, when the fashion designer said: "We're such a close family and communication is key and we always let them know that anything that they want to talk about, this is a safe forum. That's really important."

© Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image Victoria Beckham has not addressed the rift between her family

Though they have remained tight-lipped about what is going on, Brooklyn's absence at his father's lavish 50th birthday celebrations and his failure to attend David's knighthood speak volumes.

Here's hoping 2026 will be the year they iron things out.