Nina Dobrev showcases incredible bikini body amid sun-soaked getaway

Nina Dobrev looked better than ever as she showcased her incredible figure in a series of bikinis during her recent vacation in St Barts. The Vampire Diaries star wore several different outfits and bikinis in the clip, which was taken inside a bedroom on the yacht that Nina sailed on with her friend Miles and Keleigh Teller.

With the video set to the tune of Diana Ross' track "Upside Down", the actress strutted towards the camera in a light-colored bikini with a beige bucket hat on, then switched to a brown strapless top and matching skirt with a Loewe bag to complete the look.

Nina also showcased a pink matching look with a halter-beck bikini top and a sarong, followed by a bright red dress with a drop waist, and a billowy brown and orange sundress.

"Somewhere between right side up and the Upside Down," she captioned the video, as fans rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts. "Looks like you had a blast! That happiness is screaming through the screen! Love this 2026 version," wrote one fan, while another added: "Love all of these outfits. You look so happy!"

"I've never seen anyone look so perfectly gorgeous in every outfit, you rock, diva!" said a third, while another declared that she was "Gorgeous". This comes just months after the 36-year-old was seen partying on a yacht off the coast of Italy with the Tellers, Gossip Girl star Chace Crawford, and High School Musical alum Zac Efron.

Nina and Zac sparked romance rumors during the getaway, as the brunette beauty had recently revealed her split from her fiancé, Shaun White.

The couple had been together for five years, after meeting at a workshop in Florida, and the Olympic snowboarder popped the question in October 2024. While Nina did not comment on her September breakup, she did post several TikTok videos that fans believed to be about Shaun.

"I'm excited for the future, and the only thing that's guaranteed is change," she told TMZ following their split.

Nina has been active on social media in the wake of her breakup and has shared several stunning snaps from her recent getaways. The Love Hard actress maintains her svelte figure by working out every day in her home gym, which was built during the pandemic, as she told Shape.

"I used a personal trainer and relied on a lot of outside sources for my fitness – especially because I used to be so busy traveling and working. But once I was home, I realized I didn't have much [gym equipment] at home, so I went into a mad dash," she explained.

"I started slowly, over time, accumulating equipment and things that I could use to move my workouts at home…It's really nice to have that flexibility of working out, whether it's really early in the morning before I go to set, or really late at night when I get home from set, or after a long flight."

She also loves yoga and walking her dog for extra fitness.