Maren Morris supported by Jenna Dewan, Amanda Kloots and Mickey Guyton as she defends herself from 'prudes'

Maren Morris has been supported by Jenna Dewan, Amanda Kloots and Mickey Guyton as she defended her Playboy shoot and encouraged women in the country music scene to "own their sexuality".

Maren posted a picture from her 2019 Playboy shoot and shared how proud she was that "showed country female sexuality in its realist form here". "We are nuanced, we are messy and stretch-marked in the most beautiful way. Don’t sleep on us. We tell your down home stories in the most unflinching, gorgeous lane. Don’t forget it," she captioned the post.

However, she later took to Stories to reveal she had received one comment that read: "Please dress appropriate (sic)," to which she replied: "RESPECT 4 MOM BOOBZ."

"I see this kind of comment a lot on country music accounts at me, soooooo GET OVER IT," she added on Stories before she shared the picture again and wrote: "Letting all the prudes know women in country music own their sexuality too."

Maren, 31, was cheered on by Jenna and fellow singer Mickey who sent heart emojis while Amanda wrote: "Wow wow."

LeAnn Rimes commented:"I adore this photo! You look stunning! The ones talking shit are only DYING to let this side of themselves out. Expression, Hot repression."

Maren called out the "prudes" who had commented on her post

Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild also celebrated the picture with fire emojis.

Maren has one son, Hayes, and is married to singer Ryan Hurd.

It's not the first time Maren has had to defend the photoshoot; in 2019 when it was first released she called out criticism from those in the country music genre and their "inability to support sex-positive women".

Maren posed for Playboy in 2019

"Some can slut-shame me for my lyrics about sex, and you can put me in your little box, but I just want to live and love," she wrote.

"I recently accepted myself and will put these photos in a frame because I'll never have this moment back."

