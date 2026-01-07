Victoria Beckham’s dangerous birth trauma with son Brooklyn that sparked a national debate

Victoria Beckham's birth trauma sparked a national debate when she welcomed Brooklyn, her firstborn child with husband David, into the world. The Spice Girl opted for him to be delivered via elective C-section in 1999, triggering a wave of criticism that she was "too posh to push".

A mother-of-two has reignited the conversation and come to the defence of Victoria, now 51, with a viral Instagram post shared last month. "Do you know where the phrase 'too posh to push' comes from?" wrote Sarah Close, co-founder of the Cat Cafe Liverpool and Cat Cafe Manchester.

"In 1999, Victoria Beckham, (Posh Spice) chose to have an elective C-section with her first son Brooklyn; and the British press printed that she was 'too posh to push'. Brooklyn was breech." A breech baby is positioned bottom or feet first in the womb - which happens from 3 to 4 in every 100 pregnancies - and can make a vaginal birth more complicated, according to the NHS.

"She was advised to have an elective C-section because it was the safest thing for the baby," continued Sarah. "But the media punished her for it, saying she was too rich, too privileged and too posh to push her baby out vaginally. When actually she was just following the medical advice she was given."

© Getty Images Victoria gave birth to son Brooklyn via C-section in 1999

Her post has received more than 11,000 ‘likes’, with many commenting in agreement with her. One person wrote: "My emergency C-section was the least posh experience of my life." Another shared: "I’ve not even had a child. And this angers me!"

When Victoria welcomed Brooklyn, now 26, the Spice Girls were still together. After they had disbanded in 2001, she delivered sons Romeo and Cruz, as well as daughter Harper, in 2002, 2005 and 2011 respectively - all via C-section.

In Beckham, the four-part Netflix documentary series about the star footballer released in 2023, the fashion designer finally responded to the criticism. "I wasn't too posh to push, I was told it would not be safe to give birth vaginally," she explained.

© Darren Gerrish/WireImage Brooklyn is reported to be currently estranged from his parents (pictured in 2019)

According to the NHS, a caesarean section - or C-section - is "an operation to deliver your baby through a cut made in your tummy and womb". In the UK, around one in four women have them.

The discussion surrounding Brooklyn's birth comes after his continued estrangement from his parents, which was evident over Christmas. He also seemed to ignore the sweet post his mum shared on Instagram to celebrate New Year.