Victoria Beckham's clear message for son Brooklyn as she rings in New Year

Victoria Beckham got glammed up for New Year's Eve in one of her own designer dresses, but despite putting on a brave face in her finery, she is facing a tough time amid the ongoing fallout with eldest son, Brooklyn. At present, the 26-year-old is not talking to any of his family and recently he blocked them online, but matriarch Victoria has started the year strong with a clear message for her estranged son. We have the details below...

Victoria reshared a photo of her husband David and Brooklyn, where the England footballer wrote: "I love you all so much," and then Victoria added a red love heart to the post. It seems David and Victoria are keen for a reconciliation in 2026 and have extended a huge olive branch to their son, who currently lives in America with wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

Victoria shared David's post with message for son Brooklyn

David also shared another black-and-white snap which featured Victoria with all four of his children and he penned: "You are my life, I love you all, love Daddy. On to 2026." Another statement of sheer – and equal – love for his children. A very public message for his son, who has failed to congratulate his famous father on his 2025 knighthood yet.

David's positive 2025 recap

This comes after David's 2025 round-up social media post ignored the turbulent family drama and focused on his positive achievements that year. Along with a carousel of images, David wrote: "I feel very lucky to have had the year I've had in 2025 full of moments that I will never forget from my 50th to my knighthood (still pinching myself ) and then finishing with winning the MLS as an owner, I'm so grateful to my incredible wife, my amazing children, my friends and team I work with every single day nothing would have been possible without you all... But as Sir Alex Ferguson would say "Onto the next." Thank you for the incredible memories I will forever remember 2025 @victoriabeckham I love you & our kids."

Why did Brooklyn block his family on social media?

The crux of the fallout remains unidentified, however, a source previously told HELLO! : "From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn’t shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them." However, despite this, a source revealed that David and Victoria are "keen to heal the rift."

"David has reached out already and will fly out to see Brooklyn if necessary. They are going to put this fire out; David has said that he wants the dust to settle and for everyone to talk when emotions have settled down." Brooklyn's hurt them. It hurts them that he’s aired their dirty laundry, but David will not let this continue for much longer. He wants to put everyone in a room together – they need to iron this out now or nothing is going to change."

The drama has been swirling ever since he was absent from David's 50th birthday celebrations in May 2025. He was also not present for Victoria's 51st birthday in April.

It is evident that Brooklyn has taken issue with David, Victoria and his siblings, but not other members of the family. His younger brother Cruz revealed in December that he, his brother, sister and his parents have been blocked by Brooklyn; however, the budding chef still follows his aunts and grandparents on the platform.

Will Brooklyn and his parents make up in 2026?

The feud has weighed heavy on Brooklyn's parents and a source close to the family told HELLO!: "It's just very sad and impossible to understand." Victoria and David are hoping 2026 will bring a fresh start for the family. Likewise, fans are keen for Brooklyn to reconcile with his parents. "Brooklyn put the games aside get in touch with your Dad & Mum! You know how much they love you," wrote one follower on his social media, while another added: "Reconcile with your family! You will only regret it if anything happens."

This topic has been extensively covered by us, with every twist and turn of the story and a previous piece I wrote, included insight from conflict coach, Julie Cobalt, and she pointed out the key to coming together again is rebuilding trust. "Trust can absolutely be rebuilt, but only if there is a shared desire to repair and reconnect. That means creating space for honesty, vulnerability, and respect," she said. Read more on her take, here.