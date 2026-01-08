Tiffany Trump steals the show in figure-hugging dress

Tiffany Trump is stepping confidently back into the spotlight, radiating a polished, post-baby glow just eight months after welcoming her first child.

© Instagram Tiffany stepped out in a figure-hugging gown

The 32-year-old new mum took to Instagram to share a glamorous snap that quickly caught fans’ attention. Posing in a sleeveless black beaded gown with a high neckline, Tiffany looked effortlessly chic as she showcased a sleek, refined silhouette. She completed the look with silver platform heels, a diamond-encrusted watch and with her signature blonde hair worn in loose, glossy waves, and wearing a smoky eye and neutral lip.

The appearance comes eight months after Tiffany and her husband Michael Boulos welcomed their son, Alexander Trump Boulos, in May. Since becoming a mother, Tiffany has appeared increasingly confident in her style choices, leaning into classic eveningwear with sharp tailoring and elegant lines.

© Instagram Tiffany with husband Michael Boulos

Recent months have seen her embrace a particularly glamorous run of looks. Over Christmas, Tiffany turned heads at the White House, opting for a sleeveless black dress paired with a bold red lip. Earlier in December, she dazzled at the Kennedy Center Honors in a rich, dark-green velvet gown with a belted waist that highlighted her shoulders. During the evening, she also shared a sparkling mirror selfie, flashing a confident pout.

Fans have also noted a subtle shift in her beauty look, with Tiffany appearing to have deepened her hair colour slightly from her usual platinum blonde to a warmer, darker tone – a change that complements her recent wardrobe refresh.

© Getty Images Tiffany at the 48th Kennedy Center Honors

Away from the red carpet, Tiffany has been embracing life as a new mum. Her Instagram feed is dotted with tender family moments, including a recent holiday post featuring baby Alexander dressed in a rotation of festive outfits. In one particularly sweet snap, Tiffany, Michael and their son wore matching red Christmas pyjamas, while another captured her cradling Alexander in her arms, beaming.

The couple’s love story dates back to 2018, when they met while holidaying in the Greek Isles with actress Lindsay Lohan. Michael later proposed in the White House Rose Garden with a 13-carat emerald-cut diamond ring reportedly worth $1.2 million. The pair married in 2022 in a lavish ceremony at Mar-a-Lago.

Tiffany announced Alexander's birth to the world in May, after Donald revealed her pregnancy news in October 2024 while on the campaign trail. "Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos," she posted alongside a black-and-white photo of her son's foot on Instagram. "We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025."

© Instagram Tiffany with her new baby

Her mother, Marla Maples, also shared a touching tribute to her grandson on Instagram in July, explaining how special her journey as a grandmother had been so far. "I couldn't wait any longer to share photos with my precious grandson Alexander, who is two months old today!" Donald Trump's second wife wrote. "These photos are from his very first days with us…full of wonder and light."

The daughter of President Donald Trump and his second wife Marla Maples, Tiffany appears to be entering a new chapter – one defined by motherhood, refined style and a quietly confident return to public life.