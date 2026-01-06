Michelle Keegan adjusts to new 'normal' in cowboy hat and linen

With temperatures below freezing across the UK at the moment, it's no surprise that people are seeking to escape the cold and retreating abroad for some winter sun. As many of us would love to, Michelle Keegan kicked off the year by jetting abroad into the warmth, and she's brought some of her brilliant summer wardrobe with her.

Taking to her Instagram stories on the morning of Tuesday, 6 January, the Fool Me Once star shared a video from her holiday, in which she was sitting comfortably and gently rocking her little daughter Palma's pushchair.

© Instagram Michelle and Mark frequently share photos from their sunny holidays

She captioned the video: "My new 'normal' on holiday. Shade [tick emoji]. Find a quiet place [tick emoji]. Cramp in foot from rocking [tick emoji]. Forget my headphones [tick emoji]."

In the clip, she was wearing the coolest brown cowboy hat, a pale green linen shirt and brown sunglasses to match the hat with gorgeous rose-tinted lenses. See the video above to get a better look at Michelle's outfit…

Michelle Keegan's outfit

As the saying goes, it's always summer somewhere, so Michelle used the escape to the winter sun as the perfect opportunity to start showing off her warm-weather wardrobe.

The beautiful pale shirt really allows the statement accessories to shine, as they contrast with its lightness and also match the tone of her hair. The unique crochet style of the hat and the chunky sunglasses are particularly eye-catching, especially against the soft, minimal colour and texture of the shirt.

© Instagram Michelle and Palma on a day out at the pool on holiday

Rounding everything off, she opted for some warm gold accessories, which highlighted her tan complexion – even for a simple day of relaxing, the 38-year-old always makes sure she looks her best!

Michelle Keegan's sentimental holiday

The Our Girl star is quite the jet-setter, even giving Dua Lipa a run for her money! However, now travelling with a young child, this 'new normal' is slightly different from the lavish holidays she once shared all over her social media.

In fact, Michelle and her husband, Mark Wright, even got engaged abroad. In September 2013, the former TOWIE star got down on one knee for his wife in Dubai, in the exact spot where their romance started.

© Instagram Michelle and Mark love spending time in Palma de Mallorca

Michelle revealed more about the moment in an exclusive interview with us, saying: "I thought he was joking at first, and then he said come here. I started crying, and said yes, and then he started welling up as well. Then, as we walked further down the beach, I saw a table set up with lanterns and petals, and with two glasses of champagne."

Mark told us how surprised he was that Michelle agreed to be his wife, adding: "It didn't take me long to realise that Michelle is everything I wanted."

They tied the knot at St. Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, and their reception took place at the Tudor mansion near the church, Hengrave Hall, with 200 guests attending.