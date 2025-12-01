Tiffany Trump shares adorable photos of baby son Alexander - see how much he's grown

Tiffany Trump has given the world a glimpse of her growing baby boy Alexander who she shares with husband, Michael Boulos, and fans can’t get enough of his cuteness. In a series of new photos shared online, the 32-year-old is seen joyfully embracing motherhood while celebrating special family moments.

In one playful shot, Tiffany channels Elastigirl from The Incredibles as she lifts Alexander, dressed in a matching mini superhero outfit, high into the air on a lush green lawn, with an American flag waving proudly in the background.

© Instagram Tiffany with her son Alexander

Another heartwarming snap captures the mother-son duo cuddled up on a cream couch, both wearing coordinating cream and blue floral outfits for Thanksgiving 2025. The polaroid-style frame reads: "Thanksgiving 2025," marking the occasion with a festive touch.

© Instagram Tiffany with her son and dad Donald and husband Michael

Alexander also shows off his personality in a few solo pictures, smiling big in a Woody onesie from Toy Story, and beaming with excitement in pancake-print pajamas while wearing a tiny blue party hat to celebrate turning six months old.

© Instagram Tiffany with her mom and Alexander

One touching multigenerational photo features Tiffany standing alongside her mother Marla Maples as they cradle Alexander outside Mar-a-Lago, all three dressed in coordinating light hues for the sunny outing.

© Instagram Baby Alexander smiles for the camera

In another sweet moment, Alexander sits on grandfather Donald Trump’s lap, with Tiffany smiling beside them. Trump is seen wearing a red cap reading “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING” as he proudly holds his grandson.

Fans rushed to the comments section to express their delight: "So precious. Your son looks so happy with his cute smile. Cheerful joy and love," said one fan.

© Instagram Baby Alexander dressed as Woody

"He’s a happy soul, look at those easy smiles," said another. "The baby has the biggest smile! So adorable!" chimed in one more.

Tiffany announced Alexander's birth to the world in May, after Donald revealed her pregnancy news in October 2024 while on the campaign trail.

© Instagram Alexander with his grandpa Donald

"Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos," she posted alongside a black-and-white photo of her son's foot on Instagram. "We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025."

Her mother, Marla Maples, also shared a touching tribute to her grandson on Instagram in July, explaining how special her journey as a grandmother had been so far.

"I couldn't wait any longer to share photos with my precious grandson Alexander, who is two months old today!" Donald Trump's second wife wrote. "These photos are from his very first days with us…full of wonder and light."