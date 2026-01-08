Uncle Buck and Field of Dreams co-stars reunite on red carpet 37 years after sharing the screen

Amy Madigan and Gaby Hoffmann reunited for the first time in 37 years at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Tuesday, after co-starring in two major 1989 classics: Field of Dreams and Uncle Buck. The pair beamed as they stopped for a photo on the red carpet ahead of the awards show, which saw Amy take home the Best Supporting Actress Award for her scene-stealing role in Weapons.

The actress wore an all-black outfit with a large coat over the top, as her blonde locks fell down past her shoulders in sleek curls. Gaby wrapped her arm around Amy, and sported a sparkly purple and black gown with sheer detailing. A black velvet belt cinched in her waist, and she added red velvet heels to complete the look.

© Getty Images Amy and Gaby reunited at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards

Amy portrayed Annie Kinsella, the wife of Kevin Costner's character in Field of Dreams, while Gaby played her daughter, Karin. In Uncle Buck, Amy was John Candy's character's girlfriend, Chanice Kobolowski, and Gaby was his niece, Maizy Russell.

The duo shared a special moment on stage when Gaby presented Amy with her award, after sharing how meaningful their reunion was to her.

"I was seven years old when I last saw Amy," she began in her speech. "I'll be 44 in a couple of days – that was 36 years ago now. But I have thought a lot about Amy over the years, probably more so than anybody else that I met as a kid making movies."

She added that Amy's "warmth," "laughter," "presence" and "giant, beautiful heart" made an impression on her as a child actress. "I was a little girl, and you were the ultimate mommy."

© Getty Images Gaby was just seven in Field of Dreams

The 43-year-old explained that she had recently watched Field of Dreams for the first time, bringing a fresh perspective to the film. "Oh, my God, it's so good!" she laughed. "This is a movie about hippie, stoner, back-to-the-landers – this is a movie about me!"

"I also realized this isn't a movie about baseball. It's a movie about dreams...and putting Amy Madigan at the center of your dream is a pretty damn smart move, because it seems to me that she can't help but share her full self with us."

© Getty Images Amy portrayed Gaby's mother in Field of Dreams

Gaby previously opened up about her experience filming Field of Dreams with Amy, whom she saw as a mother figure. "There was a lot of paternal energy. Ray Liotta and, actually, all the baseball players, I would sit around and play cards with them and play catch with them," she recalled to Business Insider.

"I didn't have a dad growing up, and there were just so many wonderful men on that set. And Amy Madigan, who played my mother, whom I loved so much."

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Gaby was a major child star in the '90s

Field of Dreams was beloved by critics and movie-goers alike, and earned three Oscar nominations. Uncle Buck became an instant classic thanks to John Candy's warm and hilarious performance as the flawed uncle of three kids.

Gaby enjoyed success as a child star, and also acted in Now and Then, Sleepless in Seattle and The Man Without a Face. After a hiatus from Hollywood, she returned with roles in Wild, Girls, C'mon C'mon and Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.