Kate Hudson's tattooed son Ryder shows off inked physique in new photos marking 22nd birthday

Kate Hudson's son Ryder Russell Robinson turns 22 on January 7. And the oldest son of the Almost Famous actress has had a major transformation into a rising rock musician and actor.

Ryder, who was born in 2004, is covered in tattoos. Kate, 46, celebrated her oldest's birthday when by sharing photos to her 18.8 million Instagram followers. She captioned the post: "22 today. Funny, kind, beautiful inside and out and somehow still wants to stay home after graduation. I'll take the win. So proud of the man you are, @mr.ryderrobinson. Being your Ma is a gift. Happy Birthday to Ryder!!!!"

Kate's famous friends flooded the comments with well wishes. Reese Witherspoon wrote: "Happy Birthday @mr.ryderrobinson!!" along with an emoji. And designer Rachel Zoe commented: "Happiest Birthday to the sweetest coolest kindest @mr.ryderrobinson wishing you the best year ever."

His mom's photos show off Ryder's many tattoos. His most prominent ink honors his three half-siblings with the initials "CBS." The "C" stands for his older sister, Cheyenne Genevieve (from his father Chris Robinson's side), the "B" for half-brother Bingham Hawn Bellamy, and the "R" for his younger sister Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

© Instagram Ryder showing off his tattoos

But, Kate doesn't love all of his tattoos. In March 2025, she opened up on The Martha Stewart Podcast about the limits of her cool-mom persona, saying: "Ryder got a tattoo that I hate so much. I'm like, nope. That's coming off."

The "terrible" tattoo is a "scribble" located on his calf. "It's gotta go and he's gonna get it taken off," Kate told Martha Stewart. She also noted that she has a strict "no face or neck tattoos" rule for her children.

© Instagram Ryder lives in New York City for school

Who is Ryder's father?

Kate gave birth to Ryder when she was just 24 and married to Chris Robinson, the lead singer for the Black Crowes. The pair were married from 2000 to 2007. The Song Sung Blue actress also has two other children: Bingham, 14, who she shares with ex-fiancée Matt Bellamy, and Rani Rose, seven, who she shares with her current fiancée Danny Fujikawa.

In November 2022, she opened up to The Sunday Times about co-parenting with three men. "It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we're killing it," she explained. "The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it's ours."

© Instagram Ryder looked just like his mom as a kid

Ryder's budding career

Ryder, whose middle name Russell honors Kate's step-father Kurt Russell, is following in the footsteps of his famous parents. Kate confirmed so during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, when she said: "Ryder — I mean, he's clearly gonna probably follow in the footsteps of the family. And I would say he's probably the funniest in our family. So, this is like every day for me. Nobody makes me laugh like Ryder, and he just constantly makes fun of me."

© Instagram Ryder talking on FaceTime with his siblings Bingham and Rani

Ryder is currently attending performing arts school at New York University. Like his dad, Ryder plays guitar in the alternative rock band The Codependence. And like his mom, he is expanding his acting portfolio, recently appearing in Netflix's Running Point alongside Kate, and in the short film, Sweet Tooth.