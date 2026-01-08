Strictly star hospitalised in 'shocking' accident after being hit by a car

Strictly Come Dancing star John Whaite has revealed he's been hospitalised after being hit by a car. The baker, author and TV presenter took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share news of the incident, which he described as "sudden and shocking".

What happened to John Whaite?

"Last night I got run over (seriously)," penned the TV baker, who appeared on Strictly in 2021. "I rolled up the bonnet, damaging it and the windscreen, before splatting onto the road and crawling to the pavement where some angel of a human threw his coat around me and waited with me for an ambulance."

John explained that the doctors said it could have been fatal, had it not been for his "16 stone of muscle".

© Mike Marsland/WireImage John was told the incident could have been fatal

He continued: "Moral of the story – build strong muscle and core strength, and don't wear black while crossing the road in the dark when an idiot comes speeding without looking… I've been scanned and poked and prodded and I'm ok. Still gay though."

In a follow-up post on Thursday, he clarified: "For the avoidance of doubt, in my last post I said 'speeding'. I used the term figuratively rather than literally. I meant: It was sudden and shocking. I don't know what speed the driver was going. But it was enough to skittle me up onto his windscreen and down onto the floor."

John went on to thank the "amazing" police force and NHS workers, who "kept me chatting and warm", adding: "How lucky we are to have these angel creatures roaming the earth, by our sides."

© Getty Images The TV chef and baker has written multiple cookbooks

Who is John Whaite?

John developed a passion for baking from the age of seven and first found fame after appearing on the 2012 series of The Great British Bake Off.

After winning the title, he went on to appear on ITV daytime shows such as Lorraine and This Morning, as well as showcasing his culinary skills on programmes including What's Cooking? and Sunday Brunch. In 2016, he secured a co-presenting role on Chopping Block alongside chef Rosemary Shrager.

In 2021, John made history with his professional partner Johannes Radebe when they became the first male same-sex pairing on Strictly Come Dancing. Despite their popular run, the pair were narrowly beaten by winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and her partner Giovanni Pernice.

© Getty John Whaite and Johannes Radebe were partnered together during 2021's Strictly Come Dancing

Speaking about his connection with Johannes, Jack told the hosts on Good Morning Britain in 2022: "It's such an intimate process. When you spend ten hours a day, five-six days a week with someone, you expect there to be a lot of clashing, but we didn't.

"We always spoke very honestly about how we both felt, if there was something I was anxious about in a dance or if there was something I wasn't getting. We had a few cross words, let's face it, we're human beings, we fell out once or twice, but we didn't let it get us for long."