Proposal for Barron Trump's marriage to Danish princess goes viral

Social media users have taken on the role of unlikely matchmakers, floating the idea that a marriage between Barron Trump and Denmark’s Princess Isabella could ease President Donald Trump's ongoing dispute with Greenland.

In recent months, Trump has repeatedly pushed the idea of acquiring Greenland, which operates as a self-governing region within the Kingdom of Denmark.

The proposal has sparked significant backlash from Danish officials and lawmakers, with tensions escalating after the White House suggested it could pursue control of the territory through force, including potential military action.

© Getty Images Barron Trump is currently studying at NYU

A social media user took to X to pose a '"diplomatic solution" to the dispute. "The simple diplomatic solution is Barron Trump marries Princess Isabella of Denmark and Greenland is given to America as dowry payment," they penned in a post on the app this week, which has since gained over six million views.

Princess Isabella, a member of Denmark’s royal family, is the eldest daughter of King Frederik and Queen Mary and currently sits second in line to the throne.

The post went viral with many users taking to the comments section to approve of the match. "He is handsome and smart, she is beautiful and smart. Sounds like a great deal," one person wrote. "An elegant solution," added another user.

© Getty Images Princess Isabella and her mom Queen Mary

"This is how we used to do it," commented a third person. "Barron needs to take one for the team," joked another user.

However, not everyone was a fan of the idea. "That is not geopolitics, that is medieval fan-fiction. Greenland is not a bargaining chip, Princess Isabella of Denmark is not a pawn, and Barron Trump is not a diplomatic tool. Nations are not exchanged through marriages, this is not the 1400s," someone commented.

Barron, who spent his freshman year living in Trump Tower in Midtown, where he was raised for the first decade of his life before moving to the White House, finished his first year at NYU in May last year.

A look inside the Trump family dynamic

Barron shares a close relationship with his mom, and Melania Trump often gushes over his positive attitude. In her 2024 self-titled memoir, she penned: "Barron possesses a rare combination of intelligence, charm, and diligence. He had remained resolute in his character and values even through the whirlwind of changes and challenges that accompanied his father's election and presidency."

Regine Mahaux, Melania’s official photographer, exclusively spoke to us about the First Lady's close bond with her son. "The way she takes care of her father Viktor and Barron, who is an amazing, strong young boy… there is something about her. She makes everybody calm," they shared.

© Getty Images The mother and son are very close

"Barron is happy and proud and she’s really proud of him. The connection there is very special. I’m so happy about what Barron has become."

Hervé Pierre, Melania's longtime stylist, has also observed the close-knit family dynamic and exclusively spoke to us about it. "She’s always in the right place. She’s always behind her husband. He’s in the light; she doesn’t need the light. She’s a very good number two. It’s always her husband first, and I like that; she has strong family values, to be a good wife and to make sure they’re happy," he said.