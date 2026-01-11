Blue Ivy Carter steals the show in unleashed childhood video - fans have a lot to say

Blue Ivy Carter, 14, showed off her dancing chops in an unreleased childhood clip. Her proud grandmother Tina Knowles shared a video of Blue leaving it all on the floor of her dance recital at a young age, for the Debbie Allen Dance Academy.

In the video, Blue was seen sporting a white tank top, white leggings, a colorful fabric around her waist, and she had her hair in a bun, as he danced along to catchy African beats on stage. Check out the video below.

Recommended video You may also like Blue Ivy shows off her dance moves as a young girl

Tina captioned the throwback: "Blue Ivy has been killing it as long back as I can remember. Natural dancing roots!!! I love this video @therealdebbieallen recital!!!"

The dance company's choreographer Angela Jordan reposted Tina's video and recalled: "My African choreography! Blue Ivy was my class leader and killed the dance!"

Fans loved the wholesome video and flocked to the comments. One person wrote "BEEN THAT GIRL!!!! Go AWF Blue," while another added: "She is exactly who she thinks she is."

© Instagram Beyoncé and Blue Ivy took the stage together for the past two tours

Other followers warned everyone to buckle up for Blue's journey. One fan commented: "She's BEEN a STARRR!!!!!! The world really needs to get ready for real," as another continued: "She's about to be a problem in a good way! Superstar Family!"

The Debbie Allen Dance Academy also commented: "We loved having Blue in our classes. I love it! Royalty!!"

Blue Ivy has since taken the world by storm alongside her mother Beyoncé, on the singer's international Renaissance World Tour and Cowboy Carter Tour.

© Getty Images Blue Ivy has been dancing alongside her mother since 2023

Fun fact: it was actually Blue Ivy who pitched herself as a performer to Beyoncé, and believe it or not, the iconic entertainer wasn't open to it at the beginning.

Beyoncé recalled in Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé: "Blue told me she was ready to perform, and I told her 'no.' I did not think it was an appropriate place for an 11-year-old on a stadium stage. All the things that I had to go through and obstacles that I had to overcome, prepared me, and she hasn't had that struggle."

© Shutterstock Blue Ivy has also performed on the Cowboy Carter Tour

After the singer gave it some thought, she expressed: "I made a deal with her. I said, 'if you practice and show your commitment, I'll let you do one show.' So we let her do it. I could feel her behind me going up that lift. I saw that glimpse of her face and I almost passed out...I thought, 'why did I say yes?'"

Blue Ivy made her onstage debut in 2023 during the Renaissance World Tour, as she hit her dance break alongside her mother for the song "Power."

© Shutterstock Rumi joined Blue Ivy on tour as well

She stayed committed to getting better and better during each rehearsal, and she revealed in the film: "I'm just gonna get better and better from where I am now. On the last show, I'm gonna be dancing as hard as I possibly can."

After the tour concluded, the rising star reappeared during Beyoncé's Christmas NFL halftime show in 2024.

In 2025, Blue Ivy regularly performed during the Cowboy Carter Tour, and her younger sister Rumi Carter, eight, also made her onstage debut alongside her, for Beyoncé's performance of "Protector."