Rumi Carter's three-word message to Beyoncé's concert crowd sparks reaction — watch

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour is continuing on its final run of shows in the United States, currently on the verge of wrapping up a four-show set at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Her latest show in Atlanta on Sunday, July 13, certainly proved to be one for the record books, with viral dancing, a host of new and spectacular outfits, and a message of love from none other than Rumi Carter.

Watch below as doting grandmother Tina Knowles captured her granddaughter's reaction to the crowd's incessant cheering with a simple three-word statement…

WATCH: Rumi Carter interacts with the crowd at the "Cowboy Carter Tour"

"My grandbaby girl Rumi in Red," Tina captioned her post, in which Rumi mouths out "I love you" to the stadium, with her older sister Blue Ivy as usual adorably supporting her.

Fans quickly fell in love with the moment as well, inundating the comments section with responses like: "Rumi is soooo sweet for allowing Beyoncé to tour with her," and: "I smile so big every time I see Miss Rumi shine," as well as: "The smile and face when she said give it up for Rumi, you know the crowd loves you girl."

Beyoncé, 43, has memorably made the entire tour a family affair, involving her oldest daughter Blue, 13, as a member of the dance troupe and even including cameos from her husband Jay-Z, who joined her latest show as well after first appearing in Paris on June 22.

© via PictureGroup/Shutterstock Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter Tour" has become a cultural phenomenon

However, Cowboy Carter also marked the debut of Rumi, with the eight-year-old making a special appearance each night as her mom sings their collab, "PROTECTOR," emerging from backstage to receive her waiting mom and sister's embrace.

Across nine acts, the concert covers almost every single one of her eight studio albums, with space primarily for the parent album, Cowboy Carter, and its predecessor in her planned trilogy, 2022's Renaissance.

© Getty Images The singer was joined by her husband Jay-Z in Paris

The tour will return to Atlanta for one more show the night of July 14 before taking a break until the end of the month, concluding with two shows in Paradise, Nevada on July 25 and 26. Despite early reports of a lack of occupancy and slow ticket sales, the tour has proved to be an immense success.

The parent album and its accompanying tour have heralded an important conversation surrounding the importance and influence of Black artists in country music, especially when charting the roots of the genre. Those particularly came to the forefront when the album was completely shut out by the Country Music Association Awards, but eventually took home Album of the Year at the Grammys.

© HELLO! Rumi makes special appearances during her mom's performance of "PROTECTOR"

From a commercial standpoint, Cowboy Carter sparked an increased interest in cowboy and western-inspired aesthetics, with most attendees dressing up for the occasion. Levi's, mentioned in the album track "LEVII'S JEANS," even experienced an increase in sales and named Beyoncé their newest brand ambassador.

© HELLO! Beyoncé shares videos and photos of her family during certain sections of her concerts

The album was a number one smash worldwide and the tour has reportedly grossed close to $332 million at this point, ranking it among the top ten highest grossing tours of all time by a female artist and Beyoncé's second highest, only behind 2023's Renaissance World Tour.