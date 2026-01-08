Tina Knowles reveals the unexpected story behind Blue Ivy's name in emotional birthday tribute

Tina Knowles shared a touching tribute to her granddaughter, Blue Ivy Carter, in celebration of the talented teen's 14th birthday on Wednesday, and revealed how she got her unusual name in the process.

Tina took to Instagram to share a collage of photos of Blue throughout her life, alongside the message "Happy birthday Blue!" written in the center.

"I remember the day that we found out about you being in your mom's womb. We could not have been more excited! We were told that you were the size of a blueberry and that is where your name came from!" the hairdresser began.

"It was apparent that you were a fighter from the beginning, and you talked very early. And you were always smart as a whip. We played Princess and Barbie dolls all the time, and your imagination was incredible."

She continued: "To say that I'm a proud grandmother is an understatement! Even with all of your accomplishments and success, you remain a very sweet, kind, humble human being. To my manager, makeup artist, fashion adviser, my love. Happy Birthday."

Blue's father, rapper Jay-Z, previously shared that her name came to them after seeing her on the sonogram during the pregnancy. "Her name was meant to be Brooklyn," he said on CBS Mornings. "That was the name we had in theory, but when we got the sonogram, we used to call her the little blueberry."

"It was a nickname. For nine months, we were saying look at little blueberry. It was natural. Then we took the berry off and stuck with Blue."

Blue had quite the year in 2025, after joining her mother, Beyoncé Knowles, on her Cowboy Carter Tour. The performer worked as a backup dancer in the "Single Ladies" singer's show and drew acclaim for her incredible moves and stage presence.

"Blue is an artist," Beyoncé told GQ following her daughter's appearance in the Renaissance World Tour in 2023.

"She has great taste in music and fashion. She is a fantastic editor, painter, and actress. She has been creating characters since she was three. She's a natural, but I did not want Blue onstage. Blue wanted it for herself."

She added that Blue "took it seriously, and she earned it. And most importantly, she had fun! We all watched her grow more and more every night before our eyes."

The dancer continues to make her way in the entertainment world, having performed beside Beyoncé and starred in Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King film in 2024. Tina admitted that while Blue was undoubtedly talented, she was hesitant about her granddaughter's dreams of stardom.

"My wish for her is that I wish that she would do something else. I hope that she doesn't go into entertainment," she told Extra, "I think it's a huge sacrifice. It's a huge sacrifice on your life."

"But if she chooses to do it, I'm going be right up front screaming and cheering…And that's why her mom let her do it...because she got her confidence there. And it's beautiful to see," Tina concluded.