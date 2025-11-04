Blue Ivy Carter steps into the spotlight with incredible honor

It seems there is no stopping Blue Ivy Carter, who recently ended her run of stellar performances on tour with her mother, Beyoncé, and starred alongside the legendary singer in the Disney flick Mufasa: The Lion King in 2024. Now, the 13-year-old is making waves in the industry, having been named one of Ebony Magazine's Power 100. She will step into the spotlight on November 4 as one of the publication's honorees, alongside the likes of Michelle Obama, Tracee Ellis Ross and Shaquille O'Neal.

© Variety via Getty Images An incredible honor Blue's big moment will see her honored for her trailblazing talent as one of Ebony Magazine's Generation Next stars. The publication detailed her incredible achievements on its website, writing: "Introduced to a global audience while still in Beyoncé's belly at the 2011 VMAs, Blue Ivy started setting records as a newborn, when her coos on Jay Z's 'Glory' made her the youngest person ever on a Billboard chart."



© Instagram/Beyoncé Blue's big moment The publication continued: "Carter won three BET Awards, three NAACP Image Awards, and a Best Music Video Grammy for 'Brown Skin Girl' before she was a teenager. But it was her stellar performances in Mufasa: The Lion King and during Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour that proved the remarkably poised young woman has what it takes."



© Getty Images Up and coming Blue joined her mother onstage during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in 2023 as a backup dancer, and weathered several months of tough criticism from people online. She then became an integral part of the "Single Ladies" singer's Cowboy Carter show, dancing with her mom every night and even joining her younger sister, Rumi, and her grandmother, Tina Knowles, on stage.



© Instagram Family ties Blue supported her grandmother at the Angel Ball on October 27, with the matriarch there to receive an honor for her work in funding cancer research over the years. The teen was dressed in a shiny pink look with a light pink shawl draped across her shoulders. Time will tell what her outfit of choice will be for the Ebony 100 gala, with the budding fashionista sure to dazzle in the spotlight.



© Julian Dakdouk via PictureGroup/Shutterstock Growing and changing Tina recently opened up about her granddaughter on the Sherri show, sharing that Blue's experience dancing on stage every night led to some important lessons for the young star. "Because you have to be taught that. Kids don't learn it from just accident. You have to say to them, 'It's more important to be a good person.' And that you got to work for what you get," Tina explained. "Nobody's going to just hand it to you because you are somebody's daughter or because they like you. You have to work hard."

