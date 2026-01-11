Former Bond Girl Jane Seymour, 74, turns heads in latest red carpet appearance

Jane Seymour proved that timeless style never fades as she stepped out looking effortlessly youthful at the 2026 Annual Movies for Grownups Awards with AARP in Beverly Hills.

© Getty Images for AARP Jane attends the 2026 Annual Movies for Grownups Awards

The former Bond girl, 74, attended the event at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on January 10, 2026, turning heads in a sleek, strapless mint-green gown that showcased her famously toned figure. The figure-hugging dress featured a softly structured bodice and a chic choker-style neckline detail, adding a modern twist to the classic silhouette. A subtle side slit allowed for ease of movement while maintaining the gown’s elegant, red-carpet polish.

Jane completed the look with metallic pointed-toe heels and minimal jewellery, letting the clean lines and fresh colour do the talking. Her long auburn hair was styled straight with soft bangs framing her face, while her warm smile and glowing complexion underscored the ageless appeal she’s become known for.

© Getty Images for AARP Jane credits her longevity to staying active

A beloved figure in film and television for more than five decades, Jane rose to global fame as Bond girl Solitaire in Live and Let Die before cementing her place in pop culture as Dr Michaela Quinn in Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman – a role that earned her a Golden Globe and remains one of television’s most enduring performances. She has also received multiple Emmy Awards and nominations throughout her career, spanning drama, comedy and miniseries work.

In recent years, Jane has continued to work steadily, appearing in projects such as The Kominsky Method and Harry Wild, while also building a successful wellness and jewellery brand and remaining outspoken about healthy ageing, self-care and confidence at every stage of life.

© Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Jane at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party

She recently made a surprising confession about her 'active' sex life at 74 years of age in a recent interview. "I have to actually wake up in the morning and remind myself how old I am because inside of me, I would say I still feel like I'm maybe about 40 or 50, maybe 40," she told People.

"I don't know where all that time went, but I have the energy that I had when I was 40. I turn 75 next year and I'm very sexually active ... I kind of have become, in some way, almost a poster child for there is life after 70 ... " she said.

© Jen Lowery Jane with John Zambetti in 2025

That undeniable glow can be attributed, in part, to unexpectedly falling in love again in her seventies. It’s just over two years since she met the "amazingly brilliant" emergency room doctor and musician John Zambetti, 76.

"I honestly never thought I would find a really committed, healthy, lovely, loving relationship at this time of my life, but I’m incredibly blessed that I have," Jane told HELLO! "70 is the new 50."