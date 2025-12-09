Bond girl Jane Seymour makes surprising confession about her 'active' sex life at 74

Former Bond girl Jane Seymour made a surprising confession about her 'active' sex life at 74 years of age in a recent interview.

"I have to actually wake up in the morning and remind myself how old I am because inside of me, I would say I still feel like I'm maybe about 40 or 50, maybe 40," she told People.

"I don't know where all that time went, but I have the energy that I had when I was 40. I turn 75 next year and I'm very sexually active ... I kind of have become, in some way, almost a poster child for there is life after 70 ... " she continued.

© Instagram Jane Seymour, 74, is thriving!

"I kind of look at my mother when she was alive and at 50, I would say she was middle-aged. I don't feel that way at all."

That undeniable glow can be attributed, in part, to unexpectedly falling in love again in her seventies. It’s just over two years since she met the "amazingly brilliant" emergency room doctor and musician John Zambetti, 76.

© Jen Lowery John Zambotti and Jane Seymour 2025 Open Heart Gala

"I honestly never thought I would find a really committed, healthy, lovely, loving relationship at this time of my life, but I’m incredibly blessed that I have," Jane told HELLO! "70 is the new 50."

Jane, who was married four times before she met John, considers it lucky that they met in their eighth decade.

"You’ve had a life. Many lives. And children, and grandchildren, and careers, and ups and downs. You know what you want. I consider both of us so fortunate to have found each other at the time we have, because it wouldn’t have ever worked earlier. He had a different life – his world was medicine and touring, and mine was running around the world making movies. I think we met each other at exactly the right time."

They were introduced by their children – Jane has six, including stepchildren, Kalen, 48, Jenni, 45, Katherine, 43, Sean, 40, and twins John and Kristopher, 29; while John, who was previously married for 43 years, has a son, Johnny, 38 and a daughter, Kathryn.

© Getty Images Left to right: Gloria Hendry, Roger Moore, and Jane Seymour in James Bond film 'Live and Let Die,' 1973

Jane dismisses online dating as "too complicated – I can kill a computer just by looking at it!". She says: "Our kids pretty much put us together. They’re the ones that heard that he’d seen me and asked whether I was single or not."

John and Jane first met at a Shwayze concert. The singer is a "mutual best friend", whom Jane has known since he was seven. "Shwayze knew I would go and watch him because I’ve always supported him – I’m like his surrogate mother. And it turns out John’s always been his surrogate father."

© Instagram Jane Seymour modelled a red swimsuit on a boat

The couple love to celebrate their love frequently. "Today is our 25th anniversary – 25 months today," she smiled.

"We decided that [because] we met in our seventies it’s probably safer to go every month. So every month, on the fourth, he sends me roses, wherever I am, whatever’s going on. We’re just so grateful for every minute we have together."

Sex is important too, she reveals. "In my parents’ generation, and I think a lot of people, they reach a certain age and they go, ‘That’s not part of our life any more, and it’s not necessary’. I just think, with maturity, you understand your body, you understand what feels good and you have knowledge, so put it down to that."