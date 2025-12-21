Cruz Beckham breaks silence over claims David and Victoria cut ties with son Brooklyn

Cruz Beckham has broken his silence on the ongoing Beckham family feud with two pointed words. Cruz, 20, set the record straight after it was claimed his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, had unfollowed his older brother Brooklyn Beckham on social media.

The 20-year-old shared a screenshot of a Daily Mail article headline which read: "David and Victoria Beckham UNFOLLOW estranged son Brooklyn, 26, as it’s revealed he’ll spend Christmas with wife Nicola Peltz’s billionaire parents amid family feud". Cruz slammed the report as "not true". He added: "My mum and dad would never unfollow their son. Let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked…as did I."

Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz, 30, are no longer following his parents on Instagram. In July it emerged the couple had both unfollowed Brooklyn’s brothers, Cruz and Romeo.

Earlier hints at reconciliation

The recent unfollowing comes just weeks after Victoria revealed her mother had hung up Christmas stockings for the whole family, including one for Brooklyn, amid the growing tensions. Meanwhile, Cruz’s pointed message came days after he appeared to extend an olive branch to his brother Brooklyn on social media ahead of Christmas.

The youngest Beckham brother posted several throwback photos to his Instagram on 18 December, including a picture of him with his two brothers. In the photo, Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn all stood together on a beach volleyball court in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. Brooklyn had his arm wrapped around his youngest brother.

Cruz seemingly hinted at a potential reconciliation with Brooklyn just weeks earlier. Cruz shared an emotional post to his Instagram Stories on 28 November with a close up photo of his face and the words: "Life is too short to be silent, at least talk it out [crying face emoji]". In a second post, he shared a clip of a brother gifting a guitar to his sibling, which he captioned: “Brotherly love”. While Cruz has publicly addressed the family rift, his brother Romeo has stayed publicly silent.

The family feud

Tensions between Brooklyn and his wife Nicola, and Brooklyn’s family allegedly began back in 2022 over Nicola’s choice of wedding dress designer. The rift has furthered throughout 2025 with the couple missing major family milestones and events, including both David and Victoria’s birthdays. Most recently, the couple were absent as the family all celebrated Inter Miami, the club David is a co-owner of, winning the MLS Cup. All of the Beckham siblings were there on the night aside from Brooklyn.

Back in September, Brooklyn broke his silence on the public scrutiny, telling the Daily Mail: "There's always going to be people saying negative things, but I have a very supportive wife. Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we're happy. Everyone is always going to say rubbish."

During an appearance on Call Her Daddy in October, Victoria said: "I mean, we're such a close family and, you know, communication is key and we always let them know that anything that they want to talk about, you know, this is a safe forum. You know, that's really important."