Victoria and David Beckham dance to 'We've Got Nothing to be Sorry For' as they send pointed Christmas message to Brooklyn

David and Victoria Beckham celebrated Christmas in style as usual this year, sharing a glimpse inside their festive celebrations at their idyllic Cotswolds home.

The couple appeared to be in high spirits, despite marking the first holiday season since their alleged estrangement from their eldest son Brooklyn.

Taking to Instagram on 26 December, Victoria shared a joyful video of her dancing with David on Christmas Day. Soundtracked by Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb’s Guilty, the loved-up moment showed David, 50, and Victoria, 51, embracing the festive mood.

The song choice raised a few eyebrows, with its famous lyrics about having "nothing to be sorry for" not going unnoticed.

The video comes just days after it was claimed Brooklyn would like his parents to apologise to his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

After months of speculation, it appeared their family feud was confirmed when Brooklyn’s youngest brother Cruz revealed the whole family had been blocked on Instagram on 21 December. Taking to his own social media account, he explained the whole family had "woke up blocked".

Speculation about a family rift dates back to Brooklyn and Nicola’s 2022 wedding, where tensions were rumoured to have surfaced after the bride chose not to wear a dress designed by her future mother-in-law, but the situation escalated in 2025.

However, the Beckhams continue to put up a united front, and Victoria captioned the clip with her trademark affection, writing: "David and Victoria giving their very best Barry and Barbra on Christmas Day. Kisses from us both."

The fashion designer and former Spice Girl also shared a series of happy family photos on her Instagram stories, tagging her family and writing "I love you all so much!"

One snap showed Victoria posing alongside Cruz, 20, while another captured a tender moment between David and their 14-year-old daughter, Harper. Romeo, 23, was also pictured in a photo with his dad, both smiling with wine glasses in hand.

The celebrations were a true family affair, with Victoria’s parents, Jackie and Anthony, joining the festivities, as well as David’s mother, Sandra and sister, Joanne.

Where did Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham spend Christmas 2025?

Brooklyn, 26, was noticeably absent from the UK celebrations and spent the festive season in the US with his wife Nicola, 30, and her billionaire family. The aspiring chef offered his own snapshot into Christmas Day abroad, sharing moments from a sunny tennis match in LA alongside professional player Reilly Opelka and Nicola’s brother, Bradley.

Just hours earlier, Brooklyn had shared a romantic picture holding hands with his wife on his Instagram Stories, as the couple celebrated Christmas Eve together. He captioned the post: "My everything."