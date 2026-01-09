Nicola Peltz's eye-watering fortune compared to husband Brooklyn Beckham's

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham both have incredibly rich parents. Brooklyn's parents are two of the UK's biggest celebrities, with dad David being one of the country's most famous footballers, while mum Victoria was part of the Spice Girls, who dominated the pop scene in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, Nicola hails from the Peltz dynasty, with her father, Nelson, being a billionaire businessman. The father-of-ten is one of the co-founders of hedge fund management firm Trian Partners, and he also serves as the non-executive chairman of Wendy's Company, Sysco, and The Madison Square Garden Company.

However, both Nicola and Brooklyn have both earned their own fortunes thanks to their respective careers. Nicola has raked in millions thanks to her roles in Hollywood blockbusters, while Brooklyn is entering the business world for himself.

But who is worth the most? Scroll down to find out…

Nicola Peltz's net worth

Much like how the Peltz family's wealth far outmatches that of the Beckham family, Nicola is considerably wealthier than her husband. The actress, who has starred in the likes of The Last Airbender and Transformers: Age of Extinction, is estimated to be worth £37 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The star has been on our screens since 2006, when she made her debut in Christmas film, Deck the Halls. She has since gone on to appears in Bates Motel, Welcome to Chippendales and Lola, the latter of which she also directed and wrote.

© AFP Nicola has an incredible wealth when compared to her husband

The 31-year-old has also earned herself several brand deals with major companies, including the likes of Balenciaga and Genny, an Italian fashion brand. Another major deal is with fashion retailer Express, and back in October, she appeared in a campaign for the brand alongside her husband for their 'Icons of Style' campaign.

In a press release issues at the time, Nicola shared: "When I think of iconic style, it's not just about the clothes, it's about the way they make you feel. For me, fashion has always been a form of self-expression. That's why I connected with the brand and the campaign, because when clothes make you feel confident, that's always the best look."

Brooklyn Beckham's net worth

Brooklyn has considerably less money than his wife, with the eldest Beckham child believed to be worth £7.4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The star earned most of his money through his early modelling campaigns, appearing for the likes of Vogue China, Interview and Dazed Korea. He has also previously been a brand ambassador for Huawei, a Chinese mobile phone company.

© Instagram Brooklyn is now close to his wife's family

Brooklyn has tried his hand at several other careers, including photography and cooking, but he has more recently entered into the world of business with his own hot sauce brand, Cloud23, launching in 2024.

Speaking to Delish about the condiment, he explained: "I did my research and I just felt like there was this hole in the market with luxury condiments, especially for a really good price."