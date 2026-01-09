Brooklyn Beckham the 'luckiest man' as he pens heartfelt birthday tribute to wife Nicola Peltz

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham had reason to celebrate on Friday, as the actress marked her 31st birthday. And her husband shared the sweetest message for his beloved.

Brooklyn took to Instagram to share two photos of Nicola, one a black-and-white photo of the duo embracing each other on their wedding day, and a second featuring Nicola modelling behind a white rose.

In a touching message, Brooklyn penned: "My dear Nicola, happy birthday beautiful girl. I love you with all my heart and I am the luckiest man to call you my wife. You are the funniest and most hard working person I know. Can't wait to stay young with you baby girl."

The pair had a lowkey celebration for the event, with Nicola sharing an image of her husband cooking for her in their kitchen. In the photo, Brooklyn smiled sweetly as his wife as he flambeed a dish inside a saucepan. A bottle of the businessman's hot sauce, Cloud23, could be seen uncorked on of their counters.

© Instagram Brooklyn cooked for his wife on her birthday

"Nights like this," Nicola simply captioned the image.

The star had celebrated her birthday with her family earlier in the week. On Monday, she shared an image of herself with father Nelson, as the pair sat around a table with a beautiful vanilla birthday cake in front of them.

Nicola also marked her birthday with her father earlier this week

The creation was covered in buttercream and sprinkles, and it carried three large candles. "Best birthday yet, I'm so grateful," the actress said in her caption.

Beckham feud

Despite the celebrations, Nicola and Brooklyn are in an ongoing feud with Brooklyn's family, the Beckhams, which has reached fever pitch over the festive season with the budding chef ignoring an olive branch from his A-list parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

David shared an image of himself with a young Brooklyn, alongside the text: "I love you all so much," and the former Spice Girl then shared the same post, adding a love heart to it. The post went unacknowledged by Brooklyn, who, according to his younger brother Cruz, has blocked not only David and Victoria, but all his siblings, Cruz, Romeo and Harper, as well on social media.

The initial cause of the fallout remains unknown, but many have pointed out that the troubles began to simmer when Brooklyn wed Nicola. Since then, the feud has weighed heavily on Brooklyn's parents, and a source close to the family told HELLO!: "It's just very sad and impossible to understand."

They added that David is keen for reconciliation. "David has reached out already and will fly out to see Brooklyn if necessary. They are going to put this fire out; David has said that he wants the dust to settle and for everyone to talk when emotions have settled down."