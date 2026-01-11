Lorraine Kelly shares 'distress' as father's tragic cause of death is revealed

Lorraine Kelly took to Instagram on 10 January to share a moving tribute to her father, John Kelly, who has sadly passed away aged 84. "Very sad news. My dad has died," the ITV talk show veteran, 66, penned alongside an old photo where she is seen smiling at her father.

"I am mourning the man who bought me a telescope when I was five years old, who watched the moon landings with me, and taught me to always be curious and interested in everything," she continued. "He was in poor health, but it has still been a shock.

"Any of you who have experienced a similar loss will know how my brother Graham and I are feeling. Our priority is taking care of my mum, and the family would very much appreciate privacy at this distressing time. We will miss you, Dad," Lorraine concluded.

Many of Lorraine's TV pals were quick to offer their condolences online. "Oh, Lorraine I am so sorry," BBC Sport presenter, Gabby Logan, who lost her own father this week, penned. Meanwhile, The One Show presenter Matt Baker commented: "So sorry to hear this Lorraine, sending lots of love from me and Nicola" and This Morning's Ben Shephardsaid: "So so sorry to hear this Lorraine, send love and hugs to all the family." Comedian Dawn French, The Masked Singer's Davina McCall and Good Morning Britain's Kate Garraway also sent their love.

Lorraine's father's tragic passing

Shortly after Lorraine's tribute, John's tragic cause of death was reported. According to reports, John was found injured early on the morning of 10 January in East Kilbride, Scotland, before being pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating whether he slipped on ice as part of their inquiries into the incident.

He was reportedly discovered by staff at a local Tesco, who called the emergency services. Police confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding John Kelly's death.

The sad news comes as temperatures dropped below freezing overnight and the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Scotland, where Lorraine was born and raised.

Lorraine Kelly's family life

During this time, Lorraine will focus on spending time with those closest to her. The broadcaster, who landed her TV debut in 1984 as a Scottish reporter for the breakfast show TV-am, lives in a £2 million riverside home in Buckinghamshire with her husband of 34 years, Steve Smith.

© Instagram The happy couple tied the knot in 1992

The pair, who left Glasgow in 2018 to be closer to the ITV studios, share a daughter, Rosie, 31, and in 2024, Lorraine became a first-time grandmother to Rosie's daughter, Billie, whom she shares with her fiancé Steve White.

Lorraine becomes a grandmother

Introducing Billie to the world in an exclusive HELLO! interview and photoshoot, Rosie told us: "I love being a mother. I knew it would be no sleep and would be hard, but when I look at her, I'm not bothered. She is just so cute."

© Shutterstock Rosie welcomed her first child in August 2024

Meanwhile, Lorraine told us of becoming a grandmother: It's been fantastic, absolutely wonderful. You have that unconditional love. [My husband] Steve and I went to see Rosie in the hospital to meet Billie, and I felt I had known her my whole life. She's absolutely beautiful, just gorgeous.

"Rosie is brilliant - I knew she would be. She's taken to it so well."