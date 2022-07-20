Celebrities pay tribute to fundraiser Dame Deborah James at her funeral The funeral was held in London

Lorraine Kelly and Tom and Giovanna Fletcher were among those who paid tribute to Dame Deborah James as they attended her funeral on Wednesday.

TV and radio host Gaby Roslin, newsreader Sophie Raworth, restaurateur and presenter Oliver Peyton and jazz singer Natalie Rushdie and her husband Zafar were also in attendance.

The late fundraiser was laid to rest at St Mary's Church in Barnes, West London, with her husband Sebastien Bowen and their children Hugo, 14, and Eloise, 12, walking behind the hearse with other family members.

Deborah died last month at the age of 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.

The BBC presenter, who developed the online persona Bowelbabe following her diagnosis, raised more than £6million for cancer research.

The Duke of Cambridge awarded her a Damehood in May, and both he and the Duchess of Cambridge expressed their sorrow at her death when the news was announced.

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher paid tribute

Sharing a personal message to their social media channels, they wrote: "We are so sad to hear the heartbreaking news about Dame Deborah. Our thoughts are with her children, her family and her loved ones.

"Deborah was an inspirational and unfalteringly brave woman whose legacy will live on. W & C."

A statement from Deborah's family at the time of her passing read: "We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy."

Lorraine Kelly was also in attendance

"Deborah passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family. Deborah, who many of you will know as Bowelbabe, was an inspiration and we are incredibly proud of her and her work and commitment to charitable campaigning, fundraising and her endless efforts to raise awareness of cancer that touched so many lives."

It concluded: "Deborah shared her experience with the world to raise awareness, break down barriers, challenge taboos and change the conversation around cancer.

"Even in her most challenging moments, her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring."

