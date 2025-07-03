Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton look smitten as they deliver heartwarming update — fans go wild

Gwen Stefani, 55, and Blake Shelton, 49, are couple goals. The two, who met as coaches on The Voice, are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary in a very them way, cozy, smitten, and cute.

Gwen posted a heartwarming video of her and Blake's life together to her 17.8 million Instagram followers. It includes clips of them kissing, smiling, and laughing with their song "Purple Irises" playing in the background.

"7-3-21. every day i thank God for u @blakeshelton. happy anniversary. i love u so much," Gwen captioned the post. Watch it below.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary

Fans of the couple's love showered Gwen's post with comments. One wrote: "Happy anniversary. My favorite modern love story. Love your love." Another said: "This kind of love or nothing! Happy anniversary to the couple who made us believe in true love, second chances, destiny and happy ever after."

Gwen and Blake's love story

After meeting on The Voice, the chemistry between Gwen and Blake grew quickly. Their relationship went public in late 2015. In 2020, they announced their engagement to Instagram. Gwen captioned the post: "yes please!" with a ring emoji.

"I think it's pretty self-explanatory," Blake told the Good Dish in 2022. "We found each other at a very low point in each other's lives. She kept me from going to the absolute bottom, you know? It was like literally falling off a cliff and a hand reached out and caught me is what it feels like."

© Getty Images The couple grew close due to their past relationship traumas

A year after their engagement, they tied the knot at Blake's Oklahoma ranch. Their wedding was officiated by The Voice host and close friend Carson Daly.

About participating in the ceremony, Carson wrote to his Instagram: "Here comes the bride…so honored to get to marry two of my favorite people on earth. May God bless you guys in this new chapter of your lives. We love you!"

© Gwen Stefani Instagram A special photo from Blake and Gwen's wedding

Gwen's three sons, Kingston, 19, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11, all played parts in the wedding as well. The No Doubt singer shares her sons with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, and they've all grown close to Blake in the years since.

To her wedding, Gwen wore a custom gown by Vera Wang. Her veil, which was longer than her dress, featured the hand-embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. For the after party, the "Somebody Else's" singer changed into another custom dress by Vera Wang, but this time it was a mini.

"You need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton," Gwen wrote on Instagram.

© Getty Images They perform together often

Life after the wedding

In the four years since they said "I do," Blake and Gwen have made their love look easy. In 2022, Gwen returned as a coach to The Voice. The singers have collaborated on several songs together, most notably their song "Nobody But You," which they performed at the Grammys together.

© Instagram Gwen and Blake love a date night

Gwen often shares snippets of their life together to her Instagram, including family trips, backstage clips, and animal time.