Blake Shelton dishes on what 'over-the-top' Gwen Stefani is really like in glimpse of holiday celebrations with kids

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may not be ringing in the new year together, but fans need not fret they haven't gone all out for the holidays regardless.

The two are dedicated to transforming their household and state of mind into a total winter wonderland, and the founding The Voice judge says it's exactly what makes his wife the "perfect" person for him.

The two have already sent out a glamorous family Christmas card and decked out their Oklahoma ranch, and now the beloved country singer is giving further insight into their celebrations.

Speaking with People, Blake declared: "I think we're the biggest celebrators of holidays of any of my friends and family members. We really go for it."

He went on: "Gwen and I love to pull up to the house and see over-the-top Christmas decorations or walk into the house during Thanksgiving and see all the pumpkins."

Blake also noted how "nostalgic" the holidays can feel for him, and further said: "Gwen is the perfect person for me to be with because that is one of her passions," adding: "So we really lean into the holidays literally as much as we possibly can without just going broke doing it. We love it that much."

© Instagram The two looked so glamorous for their Christmas card

However, he did admit that when it comes to hanging up Christmas lights, that energy escapes him.

He explained: "That's one of those things where it's like, I've made my point. I've got some money," and joked: "I'm not going to break my own neck to get up there. I'm going to hire some guy who's way better at it than I am."

© Getty The couple with Gwen's three sons

And while neither of the two might be taking out the ladder to hang the Christmas lights, Blake does credit Gwen for taking on much of the interior decorations.

He said: "Gwen's got the little town set up in the house, the fake snow everywhere. I just love all of that stuff, the gingerbread houses."

© Getty Gwen and Blake tied the knot in 2021

"We really go over the top with it," he continued, and mused: "I'll sit there and stare at that stuff all day long."

Gwen and Blake, who met in 2014 on the set of The Voice, married in 2021 and split their time between Los Angeles and their ranch in Oklahoma.

Blake is a doting stepdad to the "Underneath it All" singer's three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, nine, with ex Gavin Rossdale, her husband from 2002 to 2016.

