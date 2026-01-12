Amal Clooney stuns in bodycon gown hand in hand with George Clooney at the Golden Globes after 11 year break

George is nominated for his turn in Jay Kelly, and is also a presenter at the 83rd Golden Globes, 11 years after he and Amal made their debut at the ceremony

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari
2 minutes ago
George and Amal Clooney have just arrived at the 83rd Golden Globes, and of course, they're among the chicest couples there!

George, 64, is nominated in Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, for his turn in Jay Kelly as the titular actor trying to navigate a comeback amid an existential crisis over his career. He is also a presenter at the ceremony.

Actor George Clooney and wife, Amal Alamuddin arrive at the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the beverly Hilton Hotel.© Getty Images
George and Amal Clooney last attended the Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2015, exactly 11 years ago

While he opted for his sharpest classic tuxedo, Amal, 47, looked drop-dead gorgeous in a hot red gown with a sweetheart neckline, ruched detailing, light glam, and dazzling and dangling diamond earrings.

This is actually the first appearance for the couple at the ceremony in 11 years, dating back exactly to January 11, 2015, the 72nd Golden Globe Awards. That appearance came mere months after they quietly tied the knot in Venice.

Check out the best photos of George and Amal from the 83rd Golden Globes red carpet below…

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

The Clooneys on the carpet

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. © Getty Images

Black and red

George Clooney and Amal Clooney attend the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

Showing up in style

Amal Clooney attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

Making a statement!

Amal Clooney and George Clooney at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.© Getty Images

A decade-long wait

