Amal Clooney stuns in bodycon gown hand in hand with George Clooney at the Golden Globes after 11 year break

George and Amal Clooney have just arrived at the 83rd Golden Globes, and of course, they're among the chicest couples there!

George, 64, is nominated in Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, for his turn in Jay Kelly as the titular actor trying to navigate a comeback amid an existential crisis over his career. He is also a presenter at the ceremony.

© Getty Images George and Amal Clooney last attended the Golden Globe Awards on January 11, 2015, exactly 11 years ago

While he opted for his sharpest classic tuxedo, Amal, 47, looked drop-dead gorgeous in a hot red gown with a sweetheart neckline, ruched detailing, light glam, and dazzling and dangling diamond earrings.

This is actually the first appearance for the couple at the ceremony in 11 years, dating back exactly to January 11, 2015, the 72nd Golden Globe Awards. That appearance came mere months after they quietly tied the knot in Venice.

Check out the best photos of George and Amal from the 83rd Golden Globes red carpet below…

