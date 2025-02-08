Jackie Chan makes touching first Hollywood award show appearance in years at Critics Choice Awards

Jackie Chan's return to the Hollywood spotlight continues with his latest appearance, making his return to an award ceremony in the United States.

The actor, 70, appeared at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards as a presenter, making his first appearance on a Hollywood stage in over five years, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The actor skipped the red carpet and took to the stage halfway through the ceremony to present Best Foreign Language Film to Emilia Pérez, being welcomed with a lengthy standing ovation. The actor was clearly touched by the tribute from the crowd.

His last was back in October 2019, at the 2019 British Academy Britannia Awards. He has made appearances at several events in China over the years, and some global affairs like Paris Fashion Week.

Last month, however, Jackie made a very rare public appearance at the Australian Open, sending fans online wild over his still youthful and energetic look, plus his reactions to the game.

Around the same time, he shared a rare social media post wishing his followers a happy Lunar New Year, writing: "Happy Chinese New Year of the Snake! Wishing all my friends and fans all over the world, good health, good fortune and world peace! It's that time of year again!"

The actor is set to reprise his role as Mr. Han from 2010's The Karate Kid opposite Ralph Macchio, star of the original from 1984, in the upcoming Karate Kid: Legends.

The pair will appear opposite Ben Wang and Jonathan Entwistle will direct the newest installment in the franchise, which is set for a May 2025 release. He also recently completed filming for a new Chinese project, The Shadow's Edge.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Jonathan and Ben spoke about the upcoming Karate Kid installment and especially about how generous and kind the action icon is with his time and advice.

"Apart from being a wonderful human being who is very warm, he is the type of actor that does not leave," Jonathan explained. "When his day is done, you would often find him sitting next to me, sitting next to the DP, telling stories, talking to the actors."

"He had the ability to come up with a tiny idea that I'd never thought of — and all of Jackie's tiny ideas are in the movie. He was like the magical Dumbledore to us on set, and he's like that in the movie too."

He revealed one of the Rush Hour star's ideas that made it into the film's final cut, recalling: "There's a wonderful fight sequence in the movie, which I'm not going to spoil, and Jackie had the idea to jump out at Ben from a random corner of this space, without Ben even knowing where he was going to be."

"He wanted to jump out from the spot that would have the most effect. He was always looking for an opportunity to either roll on the floor, roll over a table, jump off a staircase — he would just be like, 'I will do this.'"

"None of us ever had a choice. It was like, Jackie would have an idea, and we just filmed it because it's Jackie, and it would always be awesome."