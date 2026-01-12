Gary Barlow introduces 'next chapter' alongside rare photo with wife of 26 years

Gary Barlow and his wife Dawn Andrews posed for a sweet selfie as the Take That singer celebrated the pair's 26th wedding anniversary with a series of heartfelt tributes he shared to his Instagram account.

The 54-year-old musician and his former professional dancer wife first met in the late 80s during a music video shoot and struck up a romance five years later while Dawn was a backup dancer on the Nobody Else tour.

Marking a milestone in their marriage, the father-of-three curated a series of Instagram posts to celebrate another year together and shared it with his followers on 12 January. He uploaded an adorable selfie to his main feed and beamed as his wife wrapped her arm around his shoulders.

The picture was taken on a street in New York City and Gary wore a pair of black framed reading glasses, a matching black cap and a khaki green bomber jacket. Dawn had on a pair of dark sunglasses and a black leather jacket. She pulled her blonde hair back from her face and flashed her diamond ring on her finger as she cuddled into her husband.

Gary added a caption with the selfie that read: "Happy 26th wedding anniversary, Mrs. Barlow. 31 beautiful years together. Thank you for putting up with me. I was going to list 26 things I love about you, but I couldn’t whittle it down - too many. Can’t wait for our next chapter."

He finished off the post with a red love heart emoji and added two more picture tributes to his Instagram Story: a cartoon image of the couple dressed as they are in the selfie, raising champagne glasses under a "Happy Anniversary" banner, and a throwback of Dawn and Gary when they were touring together in Singapore in 1995 with a note that read: "Them were the days".

© Instagram Gary Barlow and his wife Dawn posed for a selfie in New York City

Inside Gary and Dawn's private life together

Following their early stages of dating while on tour in the 90s, Gary and Dawn tied the knot in 2000, during an intimate ceremony on the Caribbean island of Nevis. The pair share three children together: Dawn and Gary share children Daniel, 25, Emily, 23, Daisy, 16. They welcomed a fourth baby, Poppy, in August 2012, however, she was sadly stillborn.

The famous couple keep their private life fairly under wraps, but Gary has opened up about his relationship with his wife in the past, previously telling the Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware about the first time they kissed. He explained: "We were in Manchester, and we'd been to a club, and we're all piled in this van on the way home."

© Instagram The singer shared a cartoon image in celebration of their anniversary

The singer continued: "We were in the very back of this van, and we were sitting right next to each other, had my arm around her and I just thought, this is it kids, I'm going in."

He also reminisced on their chance meeting and added: "Oh, she was a dancer. I met her first in 1988 when I'd been brought in to do this really terrible video by Virgin at the time, which had off shoots around the country, and there's two dancers on that. She was one of them.

© Instagram He also uploaded a throwback image from their time on tour together

"And so we met then just for the day, never thought anything more of it. Then bumped into her over the years, at Top of the Pops and the Royal Variety performances and things, and then we did a tour in like 95 where we had like 20 dancers."