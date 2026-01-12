Stephen Graham praises wife who 'saved his life' in tear-jerking Golden Globes moment

Stephen Graham became visibly emotional as he took to the stage at the Golden Globes on Sunday evening, praising his wife Hannah Walters for "saving his life" as he accepted one of the night’s most coveted awards.

The British actor took home the award for Best Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television, recognised for his compelling turn as Eddie Miller in Netflix's hard-hitting drama Adolescence.

Appearing to read notes off his palm, the 52-year-old said on stage: "I'd just like to say a massive congratulations to all the nominees in the category. Outstanding performances all across the board, each and every one of you, and it's been an honour. just to share this space with you.

"This is for all of our cast and crew. Every single member of this production, you have a piece of this, because without you, this is not in my hand so from the bottom of my heart, thank you all very much, especially Christine Tremarco who played my wife, the most beautiful dance partner. This is half yours so I'll cut it. You can have the top bit."

© Getty Images Stephen Graham heaped praise on his wife Hannah Walters at the Golden Globe Awards

Turning the attention to his own wife Hannah, he added: "I've said it before, but you've saved my life. You saved my life. And to my two beautiful children, Grace and Alfie, I love you to the moon and back forever."

Stephen met Hannah while they were both studying at the Rose Bruford College of Speech and Drama in London, going on to tie the knot in 2008.

The couple are no strangers to acting together; they both appeared in Shane Meadows' hugely successful creation, This Is England. Hannah played the part of Trudy in the TV series, while Stephen played Andrew "Combo" Gascoigne in the 2006 original movie and in the TV spin-offs.

WATCH: Recap of Golden Globes 2026

Most recently, the pair have starred on-screen together in Adolescence, but have also appeared together in A Thousand Blows, Boiling Point and Time, among others.

Stephen also praised his father in his emotional speech, saying: "My dad, my pops, my hero, and I would just like to dedicate this particular award to my mum and all my friends and family, you all know exactly who you are, and without you, none of this is possible."

© Getty Stephen won Best Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

His young co-star Owen Cooper picked up the gong for best supporting actor. In his speech, the 16-year-old said: "Standing here at the Golden Globes does not feel real whatsoever. What an incredible journey me and my family have been put through… What started off as what I thought I might be OK at, I might be awful at, I took a risk and I went to drama classes, I was the only boy there, it was embarrassing but I got through it.

"But I'm still very much an apprentice, I'm still learning every day, I'm still every day learning from the people sat in front of me who have inspired me. I wouldn't be here without you guys." He wrapped up the speech, saying: "Bring on 2026. You'll never walk alone," a nod to the Liverpool football team's club anthem.