How Stephen Graham's unscripted moment changed the final episode of Adolescence

Stephen Graham is no stranger to delivering raw and emotional performances, but in the final moments of Adolescence, he took things to another level by going completely off-script.

In the fourth and final episode of the gripping Netflix drama, the British actor - who not only created and wrote the series but also stars in - delivers a gut-wrenching scene that wasn't in the script.

© Netflix Stephen Graham was overcome with emotion during the final episode of Adolescence

The four-part series, which was filmed in one take (each episode), tells the story of Jamie Miller, a schoolboy who is accused of murdering a female classmate.

This Is England star Stephen takes on the role of Eddie Miller, the father of Jamie, who sees armed police burst into his home to arrest his son. Eddie is then chosen as Jamie's appropriate adult, accompanying him at the police interview, and learning the extent of what his son is accused of doing.

However, by the final episode and following the revelation, Stephen's character sits in his son's empty bedroom, overwhelmed with grief, he gently tucks Jamie's teddy bear into bed. Then, through tears, he whispered to the cuddly toy: "I should have done better."

Director Philip Barantini revealed to Tudum that Stephen's unscripted moment added an entirely new depth to the scene. "We rehearsed it, and it was great… but I just felt like there's something about him tucking in Jamie's teddy," he explained.

"This is the only thing that Eddie's got that he can touch – that's malleable, that Jamie's cuddled, and Jamie's been with. And then Stephen made it his own."

© Netflix Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller and Erin Doherty as Briony Ariston in Adolescence

The series reunites the director and the Line of Duty actor, who previously collaborated on the BAFTA and BIFA-nominated Boiling Point - another project known for its ambitious one-take approach.

Joining the cast alongside Owen, Stephen and Erin is Top Boy star Ashley Walters, who takes on the role of Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe, the investigator leading Jamie's case.

Another unscripted moment takes place in episode three, when Jamie sits down with child psychologist Emma - played by The Crown star Erin Doherty - who is tasked with profiling him ahead of his trial.

© Netflix Another completely unscripted moment in Adolescence made the final cut

During a recent appearance on The One Show, lead teen star Owen Cooper recalled how exhaustion led to an unexpected but brilliant exchange between him and Erin.

"In episode three, it was the second take of the day - we do two takes a day," he explained. "I was tired, so a yawn came to me. Then Erin did an amazing line, she said, 'Am I boring you?' "That took me back and made me smile because it wasn't in the script. I wasn’t expecting that at all, but it was amazing."