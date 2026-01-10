Dolly Parton reignites fan fears for health by skipping 80th birthday celebration

Dolly Parton has reignited fan fears for her health as she announced she will be skipping her 80th birthday celebration.

The country icon, born on January 19th, 1946, shared a video with the venue where her celebration was scheduled to be hosted, explaining that she wouldn't be attending the concert. The announcement comes after various show cancellations linked to Dolly's health.

The video was shared by the account of the Grand Ole Opry, a live-country music broadcast channel from Nashville, Tennessee.

The clip shows Dolly addressing the camera, wearing a white button-up shirt with yellow details paired with fitted jeans.

“Well, hey there Grand Ole Opry family,” she shared in the clip.

© Getty Images Dolly has canceled a few shows due to previous health issues

"I just wanted to say how much it means to me that you’re all coming together again this year to celebrate my big ol’ birthday with some of my songs."

"Some of my favorite memories happened right here on stage at the Grand Ole Opry,” she continued. "And I wish I could be there in person, but I’ll be sending you all my love, for sure."

© Katherine Bomboy/NBC via Getty I Dolly will turn 80 on January 19

Although fans were initially concerned for Dolly's health, a representative later clarified that she had not planned to attend in the first place.

"She was never intending to be there and she was never promoted to be there, so she's not pulling out of anything. She was never going," they said.

Back in September 2024, Dolly told fans she had to postpone her long-awaited Las Vegas residency due to health issues.

The star was advised by her doctors that she needed to undergo a series of medical procedures to deal with the health challenges she has been facing.

© Getty Dolly has performed in many concerts to raise money for charities and causes close to her heart

"I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts," Dolly shared in a post. "As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures."

The singer joked that she had told her doctors it "must be time for my 100,000 mile check-up, although it’s the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon."

On a more serious note, she added: "Given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you.

"While I’ll still be able to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say." The Coat of Many Colors singer reassured fans that she wasn’t planning to retire any time soon.

"And don’t worry about me quittin’ the business because God hasn’t said anything about stopping yet. But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you," she wrote.

"I love you and thank you for understanding," she concluded.