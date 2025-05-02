Emotional Dolly Parton reveals 'big adjustment' since husband Carl Dean's death

Dolly Parton is trying to adjust to her new normal following the death of her beloved husband, Carl Dean.

The "Jolene" singer, 79, admitted in a new interview that she still finds it difficult to discuss her late spouse, who died aged 82 on March 3.

Appearing on Friday's Today show, Dolly confessed that it has been a "big adjustment" to her life when asked by Savannah Guthrie how she is holding up since Carl's death.

"I get very emotional when people bring it up," a tearful Dolly said. "We were together 60 years.

© Instagram Dolly's husband Carl Dean died March 3, 2025

"I've loved him since I was 18 years old, and it's a big adjustment just trying to change patterns and habits."

Dolly is thankful, however, that she has her work to turn to during this difficult period. "I'll do fine," she continued.

"I'm very involved in my work and that's been the best thing that could happen to me. But I'll always miss him, of course, and I'll always love him. He was a great partner to me."

© Getty Images Dolly is learning to adjust to life without Carl

Relationship

Dolly and Carl met on the same day she moved to Nashville in 1964, and they married two years later in Georgia. They would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on May 30, 2025.

In 2016, they celebrated 50 years of marriage by tying the knot again. "We're going to get married again!" Dolly gushed to People ahead of their vow renewal.

© Instagram Dolly and Carl were together for 60 years

"I'll have a beautiful wedding dress, 'cause I didn't have a big, long wedding dress when we got married, and we've got a suit for him, so we're going to dress up and take a bunch of pictures."

Despite their decades-long marriage, the couple never welcomed any children, although Dolly previously admitted it wasn't for lack of trying.

"Early on, when my husband and I were dating, and then when we got married, we just assumed we would have kids," she told Billboard in 2014.

© Dolly Parton Dolly and Dean didn't have children

"We weren't doing anything to stop it. In fact, we thought maybe we would. We even had names if we did, but it didn't turn out that way.

"Now that Carl and I are older, we often say, 'Aren't you glad we didn't have kids? Now we don't have kids to worry about.'"

Dolly reflected on not having children in 2023 when she was asked if she regrets not starting a family, and while she did at first, she doesn't anymore.

© Getty Images Dolly will always love Carl

"I haven't missed it like I thought I might," she told Saga magazine. "When you're a young couple, you think you're going to have kids, but it just wasn't one of those burning things for me.

"I had my career and my music, and I was travelling. If I'd had kids, I'd have stayed at home with them. I'm sure and worried myself to death about them."

Carl Dean's death

© Dolly Parton Carl died aged 82 at their home in Nashville

Dolly broke the news of Carl's passing via an Instagram announcement, writing: "Carl Dean, husband of Dolly Parton, passed away March 3rd in Nashville. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He is survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie."

The statement continued: "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy. The family asks for privacy during this difficult time."