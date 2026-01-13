ITV star best known for starring in Jilly Cooper 'bonkbuster' dies aged 67

The actor famous for playing Rupert Campbell-Black in the 1993 TV adaptation of Jilly Cooper's Riders, Marcus Gilbert, has died aged 67.

A fan site for the actor shared the news on Facebook in a post which read: "Today we have heard the very sad news that Marcus lost his battle against cancer on Sunday, 11th January 2026…

"We, along with his many fans worldwide, will mourn his loss and remember the joy he gave us on screen and in person. RIP Marcus."

© PA Images via Getty Images Jilly Cooper pictured with Marcus Gilbert

Marcus also featured in Doctor Who, playing Ancelyn, a Knight of the Round Table, alongside Sylvester McCoy as the Doctor. Showrunner Russel T Davis commented, "Oh, that's sad news."

Meanwhile, actor and stand-up comedian Toby Hadoke wrote on Instagram: "Dashing, charming, and a strong actor with a bit of a twinkle - very sorry to learn of the death, too young, of Marcus Gilbert, with whom I had a lovely time in Liverpool about a decade ago.

" He was also great in Doctor Who’s Battlefield and had a terrific role in Evil Dead 3: Army of Darkness. He also told me how much he earned from being part of the second Gold Blend saga of commercials: eye-watering! Lovely chap: wore his attributes lightly. :(."

© Getty Images Helena Bonham Carter and Marcus Gilbert filming A Hazard of Hearts

Marcus is survived by his two children, son Maxi and daughter Aaliya. Marcus shared his children with his late wife of 28-years, Dr Homaa Khan-Gilbert, who sadly died in 2020.

He had since found love again with his former Riders co-star, actress Lysette Anthony, who played Marion. Just weeks before his death, Marcus shared a moving tribute to his father and grandparents.

He wrote on Instagram: "This is in remembrance of my father, George Michael Gilbert (1927-1970). Sadly, I never really had the opportunity to know him very well, but I remember his panache, his sense of adventure and his larger-than-life personality. I still mourn his loss and can only guess what his influence may have become in my life.

"This is also to remember my loving grandparents, Emily and Oswald, who lost their lives that same Halloween night. I remember the smell of Wright's Cold tar soap, cornflakes with warm milk and tales from his travels as a Royal Marine. A thought to those children who lost their parents far too early in life."