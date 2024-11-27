Rivals fans shocked after discovering Alex Hassell's earlier role

Fans of Disney Plus' smash-hit adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper's bestseller Rivals are abuzz after discovering that Alex Hassell, the actor who plays the dishy, dashing, and somewhat dangerous Rupert Campbell-Black, once portrayed a hilariously awkward suitor in the beloved British sitcom Miranda.

The revelation has left fans on social media reeling, with many struggling to reconcile his earlier comedic role with his current turn as the charming, mahogany-hued lothario.

WATCH: Alex Hassell in Rival's trailer

Alex's portrayal of Campbell-Black, a Tory MP and former Olympic showjumper, has captured the hearts of audiences. However, his surprising comedic cameo in Miranda has reignited interest in his earlier career and showcased the breadth of his acting talent.

Alex's journey to Rivals

© BBC Alex Hassell in Miranda

Before he was seducing audiences as Rupert Campbell-Black in Rivals, Alex appeared in the first season of Miranda way back in 2009. Playing the role of Edmund Dettori, a blind date set up by Miranda's meddling mother, he charmed viewers with his good looks—only to hilariously undo all his appeal by speaking in a comically high-pitched voice.

The scene sees Miranda, played by Miranda Hart, visibly horrified when Edmund greets her with an effusively squeaky, "Thank you for organising what promises to be a very wonderful night!" The voice, a far cry from Alex's velvety tones in Rivals, has left modern fans in stitches, with many taking to TikTok to share their reactions.

One fan on social media quipped, "Rupert Campbell-Black is that you? #Miranda," while another confessed, "I KNEW I recognised him! Finally placed it!" The clip, which has garnered nearly 150,000 views on TikTok, has even prompted some viewers to revisit Miranda in search of Alex's cameo.

A career of contrasts

© Disney Alex Hassell as Rupert in Rivals

Alex's journey from comedic cameos to leading-man status highlights the diversity of his career. After making his acting debut in 2001, He appeared in iconic British series such as The Bill and Silent Witness. His theatre work includes acclaimed roles with the Royal Shakespeare Company, including Hal in Henry IV and the titular role in Henry V.

Alex's Hollywood breakthrough came in 2017 when he starred alongside Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, and Oscar Isaac in the dark comedy Suburbicon. He also gained international recognition as Translucent in the Prime Video series The Boys and later starred as Vicious in Netflix's short-lived live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop.

While Alex's portrayal of Rupert Campbell-Black in Rivals is cementing his heartthrob status, fans are delighted to see the actor's ability to switch seamlessly between drama, comedy, and even Shakespearean tragedy.

From Miranda to Rivals—and beyond

© Disney Alex Hassell as Rupert in Disney Plus' Rivals

While Alex's performance in Rivals has made him a household name, his earlier stint in Miranda offers a delightful glimpse into the actor's range and comedic chops.

Whether fans know him as the suave Rupert Campbell-Black or the squeaky-voiced Edmund Dettori, one thing is clear: He's is an actor who knows how to leave an impression.

With the holiday season approaching, fans will be eagerly awaiting any news of his next role—whether it's a dramatic turn, a romantic lead, or a comedic cameo. One thing's for sure: Alex's star is just beginning to rise.