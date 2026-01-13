Meet Helen Hunt's only child who followed her footsteps into Hollywood

When it comes to legendary actresses, Helen Hunt needs no introduction. From her breakout role in Mad About You to her plethora of hit film roles, the Twister star has established herself as one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood – so it’s no surprise her only daughter seems poised to follow her mother’s footsteps to stardom.

From the hilarious anecdotes Helen’s shared about their relationship to the numerous times Helen and her daughter have shared the screen together, we’re unpacking everything you need to know about Helen’s daughter Makena.

Child stardom

© Getty Images Helen, pictured here in 1983, was a child star

Helen herself was born into a showbiz family – both her father and uncle were directors – and she began acting at a young age, scoring a regular role in The Swiss Family Robinson (1975–76) and appearing in an episode of The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1977).

Her big break came in the hit sitcom Mad About You (1992–1999), which launched her to stardom and earned her four consecutive Emmys. Since then, the Hollywood heavyweight has gone on to win an Oscar for her role in As Good as It Gets (1997), starred in modern classics like Twister (1996), and even made her directorial debut with Then She Found Me (2007).

Relationships

© FilmMagic Helen and her previous partner Matthew in 2005; the pair share one daughter

The star met her first husband, actor Hank Azaria, on the set of Mad About You, and the pair married in 1999. They were married for just 17 months before Helen filed for divorce; Hank called the public divorce “very tough” in a 2013 interview with Larry King, but added that he and Helen were still “friendly”.

The What Women Want actress was later in a 16-year relationship with film producer Matthew Carnahan from 2001 to 2017, and the pair’s daughter, Makena Lei Carnahan, was born in 2004. Helen elected to take a step back from Hollywood to focus on being a mother, telling People, "I fell in love, I had a daughter. It was hard to find a part that was as interesting as watching her grow up."

Helen has been dating actor Jeffery Nordling since 2023, after the pair debuted their relationship during a red carpet appearance. It was a full circle moment for the pair, as Helen revealed she dated in 1998 before 'finding each other again'.

A future film star

© Getty Images Helen and Makena stepped out for the opening night of "Working - A Musical" in 2019

Helen has a heartwarming bond with her only daughter, often sharing tender (and hilarious) glimpses into their relationship. In a 2018 interview with Live with Kelly and Ryan, the Pay It Forward star revealed her daughter hadn’t seen any of her films.

“I have never found the right moment to say, ‘Drop your homework and watch me on TV!’” Helen joked. While she might not have had an interest in her mother’s acting career as a teen, Makena, now 21, has since appeared alongside her mother in the sport drama film The Miracle Season (2018), and even guest starred in an episode of the Mad About You revival (2019).

A budding musician

© @widemouthband, Instagram Makena, second from left, and her band in 2024

Despite her time on-screen, it seems Makena might be destined for musical stardom – she’s a member of the Chicago-based band Widemouth, who released their debut EP Well in 2024.

It’s clear both her parents are supportive – Helen often promotes the band’s concerts on her Instagram page, while Matthew shared some pictures he took himself from the group’s record release show. It seems even Kelly Clarkson is a big fan, gushing about Makena’s “incredible lyrics” to Helen and calling her “a great storyteller”.

Ever the proud parent, Helen recently shared the sweetest tribute to Makena on National Daughter Day, posting a picture of her lookalike daughter with the caption, “Wait wait wait…it’s #nationaldaughtersday ???? But I have the best one!”