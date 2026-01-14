Inside Kiefer Sutherland's troubled past and jail stints as he's arrested in LA

Kiefer Sutherland is once again facing the harsh reality of the legal system after being arrested on January 12 in Hollywood following an alleged altercation with a ride-share driver.

While he has since been released after posting $50,000 bail, the incident reignited discussions surrounding the 24 star's long and public history of legal troubles, many of which have been fueled by his well-documented struggles with alcohol.

Ride-Share Gone Wrong

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), officers responded to a call at approximately 12:15 AM regarding an assault. Investigators determined that Kiefer entered a ride-share vehicle and allegedly physically assaulted the driver and made threats towards him.

The alleged victim did not sustain injuries that required medical treatment. Kiefer was booked on suspicion of making criminal threats and is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court on February 2, 2026.

A Pattern of Legal Turmoil

This latest arrest is far from Kiefer's first brush with the law. His history of legal battles stretch back over three decades throughout his celebrated career.

Numerous DUIs

Kiefer's most persistent legal issues have involved driving under the influence. His first conviction was in 1993 for alcohol-related reckless driving. Then, in 2004 he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge. He was sentenced to five years of probation and 50 hours of community service.

In 2007, while still on probation for the 2004 incident, he was arrested for DUI after making an illegal U-turn in Hollywood. This violation led to a high-profile 48-day jail sentence, which he served at the Glendale City Jail. During his stint, he was famously assigned to laundry and kitchen duties.

Met Gala 'Head-Butt'

In May 2009, Kiefer made headlines for a non-vehicular incident. He was charged with third-degree assault after allegedly head-butting fashion designer Jack McCollough at a Met Gala after-party. The charges were eventually dropped after Kiefer issued a public apology and the two reached a private settlement.

'I was an idiot'

Kiefer has addressed his stints in jail and his "bad boy" behavior and said of his wild ways: "I was an idiot."

Talking about serving three months behind bars, he told British GQ: "You just kind of feel stupid for why you’re there in the first place [drink driving] and try and learn from it and try and do better, but you’ve got three months to feel really stupid."

He added: "I was so stupid for screwing up, it just gave me some time to put some things in perspective and try and use that time for something positive and figure out how to not do that again.

Battle with alcohol

Kiefer has confessed that "almost every single negative thing that has happened in my life was as the result of drinking," but told iPaper: "And I didn’t stop. So at some point you have to take responsibility for that, and I do."

However when asked if he wants to stop drinking, he confirmed: "Nope, no. Some of the best times I've had have been when out with friends, having drinks, telling stories. That’s me at my happiest.

"But do I want to understand it all better? Yeah. And can I say that there have been times when I have felt on the verge of not having much control? Yes. That's something I wrestle with. But then I’ve never been late for a day's work in my life."

He added: "If you sit in your kitchen drinking whiskey because you are depressed, that's not going to work. But if it’s something that will enhance your evening, go for it.

"The more I keep a grasp on that, the more the bad stuff doesn’t happen. It's a balancing act."

Recent Struggles

His recent arrest comes at a sensitive time for the actor. Kiefer has dealt with significant personal loss in recent years, including the death of his legendary father, Donald Sutherland, in 2024. Last month, he also publicly paid tribute to the late director Rob Reiner, who was a mentor and friend who passed away in December 2025.