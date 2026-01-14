Cillian Murphy debuts striking new hair as he steps out in London

The Irish actor Cillian Murphy is no stranger to switching up his tresses for a role, and, it seems, the Peaky Blinders star strikes again in photos from the premiere of his latest film, The Bone Temple.

Stepping out at the BFI in London, the Douglas-born actor, 49, was photographed looking his usual suave self, sporting freshly trimmed Tommy Shelby-esque jet-black locks. It isn't clear what has inspired Cillian's latest hair transformation, as the appearance comes over a year after Cillian and his fellow castmates wrapped on the big screen adaptation of the beloved Netflix series, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, which is set to be released in just a few weeks, in March.

© WireImage Cillian's darker and choppier locks make a stark contrast to his lenghty grey tresses

As well as its darker colour, Cillian's hair has had a complete restyle, with its latest chop featuring curtain-style bangs and choppy layers around the back. Cillian's look for the evening was equally as slick as his freshly-trimmed locks, the dad-of-two sporting a slick grey suit, under which he wore a black roll neck jumper.

© WireImage Cillian's hair has been freshly chopped!

His jet-black hair is worlds away from when fans saw the star, who last stepped out during his press tour for his film, Steve, during which Cillian played a dedicated and overworked headteacher of a last-chance reform school for troubled boys in the mid-90s.

Reflecting his role at the time, Cillian's tresses were much longer, with striking 90s-style sideburns and his naturally silver colouring.

© WireImage Cillian sported longer tresses for his film Steve where he played an overworked headmaster in September 2025

A highly anticipated return

The Bone Temple marks Cillian's highly anticipated return to the 28 Days Later franchise, returning as his character, bicycle courier Jim, as well as being an executive producer on the film.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Cillian is making a highly anticipated return to the series

Cillian previously confirmed he would star in the second film in Danny Boyle's film series - the first instalment starring Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson came out last year - with his small appearance setting the stage for a larger role in a planned third film.

© WireImage Cillian was in 28 Days Later in 2002

The Oppenheimer actor's role in the original 28 Days Later film launched his career back in 2002.

Talking to the Observer, Cillian said that he's only in the second instalment of the film series "for a little bit" but his appearance at the end of the second film will set him up as a main part in the as yet unconfirmed third﻿ part. He added, "Everyone's got to go and see the second one﻿," and that the third one is "really, really good."