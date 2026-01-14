Timothy Busfield's mugshot revealed as star releases statement on child sex abuse claims

Timothy Busfield is denying all claims of child sexual abuse after he surrended to the authorities days after an arrest warrant was issued for him.

The Emmy-Award winning star is accused of unlawful sexual conduct with 11-year-old twin boys on the set of The Cleaning Lady.

"Timothy Busfield has turned himself in at the Metro Detention Center. He will be booked on his warrant," a statement from Gilbert Gallegos, Director of Communications for Albuquerque Police Department said.

© Getty Images Timothy Busfield's booking photo was released by the police department

Timothy is facing two counts of child abuse but vehemently denies any wrong doing.

A statement given to HELLO! from Stanton 'Larry' Stein, who is the civil attorney for Timothy, reads: "This morning, Tim voluntarily appeared before New Mexico authorities after traveling across the country to confront these false and deeply troubling allegations. He is innocent and is determined to clear his name."

'Wanted revenge'

© Getty Images Timothy claims the mom of the boys was seeking revenge

Timothy previously claimed the mother of the two boys "wanted revenge" after her sons were replaced with a different actor on The Cleaning Lady.

This was reiterated in the statement from his legal team. "As reflected in the criminal complaint, after her son was terminated from the show, the boy's mother vowed to 'get her revenge against Timothy Busfield.' What followed appears to be a calculated effort to construct a case, driven by animus not fact, despite prior investigations finding no evidence of wrongdoing."

Shortly before his arrest, Timothy also spoke with TMZ and insisted he has not done anything wrong.

His denial

© Getty Images Timothy waited several days before he surrendered

"I got the call Friday night, I had to get a lawyer," he told the outlet. "Saturday I got in the car, drove 2,000 miles to Albuquerque. I'm gonna confront these lies. They're horrible. They're all lies and I did not do anything to those little boys and I'm gonna fight it. I'm gonna fight it with a great team, and I'm gonna be exonerated, I know I am, because this is all so wrong and all lies."

The arrest warrant alleged Timothy had grown close to the boys who called him 'Uncle Tim'.

They did not disclose any sexual contact but suggested Timothy would "tickle them on the stomach and legs." The Crimes Against Children Unit determined the case did not meet their acceptance criteria at the time.

© ABC via Getty Images He turned himself in to police in Albuquerque

In another filing, the mother insisted one of her boys had told his counselor that Timothy had inappropriately touched him.

Police officer Marvin Brown spoke to Timothy as part of the investigation and asked him if he ever "picked them [the victims] up and tickled them," to which he responded: "I don't really remember picking those boys up. Uh, I remember picking up the boy who followed them. I'd pick him up, and he’d be giggling, and that would sort of get him ready to act.

"I don’t remember those boys. No, I don't, I don't actually, I don't remember it, if it happened, I don't remember overtly tickling the boys ever, but it wouldn't be uncommon for me."

His wife's support

© Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Melissa is standing by him

Timothy's wife, Melissa Gilbert, is also standing by her husband and her publicist, Ame Van Iden, released a statement to HELLO! that read: "Melissa Gilbert is not making public statements at this time. Any purported statement circulating online — including AI-generated deepfakes of her 'breaking her silence' —should not be treated as coming from her.

"She is honoring the request of Tim’s lawyers not to speak publicly while the legal process unfolds. During this period, her focus is on supporting and caring for their very large family, as they navigate this moment. Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time. We ask that their privacy be respected."