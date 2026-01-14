Emily Atack puts on a defiant display as she continues to show off weight loss after fans criticised her leaner physique

Emily Atack has appeared to push back on criticism of her new leaner physique as she shared pictures from a work trip to South Africa. The TV star put on a defiant display with a mirror selfie, a week after sparking debate after showing off her dramatic weight loss.

Emily, 36, posed in a cropped floral shirt and denim shorts in a post shared to Instagram, before going out to explore Cape Town, where she has travelled to with Marks & Spencer. The actress cheekily stuck her tongue out at the camera, possibly in response to the negative comments she has been receiving online.

The mother-of-one looked chic as she accessorised with a black belt, black sunglasses and a Gucci cross-body handbag. She had previously revealed that she had jetted to the sunny spot for "a few laughs with Marks & Spencers", although she didn’t reveal the exact project she was working with the brand on.

Emily, who rose to fame in The Inbetweeners and has recently appeared on hit show Rivals, also gave another look at her new bob hair cut. In another post on Instagram, the star shared a picture of her fresh blonde hairdo with the caption: "Bobviously."

© @emilyatack / Instagram Emily continued to show off her leaner physique despite the backlash

It comes after Emily sparked concern among fans when she posted a series of photos from her Christmas break last week. She worried some of her 1.8 million followers on Instagram after a selection of the images shared in her carousel appeared to reveal a dramatically leaner figure.

Several social media users suggested Emily, who gave birth to son Barney in June 2024, may have been using weight loss medications - although the star has not publicly confirmed this. However, one person insisted: "You are beautiful but please don't feel the need to go super skinny as you are a beautiful girl and role model." Another wrote: "Wow you've lost your beautiful curves." A third shared: "So disappointed another celeb has taken the skinny jab."

Some seemed to take particular issue with how Emily had previously been an advocate for body positivity. One noted: "Before the skinny jabs all these 'celebs' made out they loved being plus size and championed it. Now they can stick a needle in to lose weight." Another suggested: "It’s such a shame all these celebs are going so thin, very sad and not good role models."

However, there were many others who rushed to Emily's defence and criticised the willingness to discuss her changing figure. "These comments! Aren't we over talking about women’s bodies?" one typed. "She looks bloody amazing. If she is on the jabs, good on her," another insisted. Meanwhile, a third begged: "Lord leave her alone." The star has so far remained silent on the response to her changing figure.