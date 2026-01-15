Delta Goodrem reveals why 2026 already feels like her year

There's a sense of calm confidence surrounding Delta Goodrem right now – the kind that only comes with experience, clarity and knowing exactly what matters. As 2026 gets underway, the newlywed singer is embracing a season defined not by pressure, but by purpose.

"Success changes as time goes on," Delta tells HELLO!. "Now it's about being healthy, happy and surrounded by love – filling your cup with family and friends, and having a purposeful year with the arts and the work you love."

© Getty Images Delta Goodrem toasts to another year at the Australian Open

It's a mindset she brought with her to Melbourne Park this summer, where she attended the Australian Open as an ambassador for Piper-Heidsieck. For Delta, the pairing felt instinctive. "Kicking off the year by opening a bottle of champagne at the Australian Open just feels very Australian," she says. "There's sunshine, great tennis, the arts being celebrated – it's joyful."

© Getty Images Delta is Piper-Heidsieck's AO26 ambassador

Joy, she explains, is something she's learned to protect. Having spent most of her life in the public eye, Delta says perspective has been her greatest teacher. "Every chapter you learn something new," she reflects. "I'm always working to be better than I was yesterday – but also to enjoy life right now."

Balance plays a key role. While touring and performing remain central to her world, she's intentional about switching off. Early nights before shows, quiet time at home and long conversations with friends help her recharge.

That sense of balance is mirrored in her life at home with husband Matt Copley, whom she married last year in a romantic ceremony in Malta. The pair met through music and continue to collaborate closely, working together on songwriting, production and live shows.

"It's always teamwork," Delta says of their creative partnership, adding that while their work often overlaps, they're equally protective of downtime. "That peaceful environment is important," she says. "It's where you recover and reset."

© WireImage Delta and Matt onstage together

Creatively, the year ahead is shaping up to be a major one. After celebrating milestone albums and touring alongside artists including Shania Twain and the Backstreet Boys, Delta is ready to turn the page. "I'm very ready for the new music," she says. "I've loved honouring the songs people know and love, but stepping into a new chapter with fresh material feels exciting."

Away from the stage, Delta continues to channel her energy into philanthropy through the Delta Goodrem Foundation, which focuses on spreading kindness, hope and support for people facing illness, hardship and inequality. Inspired by her own experience overcoming Hodgkin's lymphoma at 18, the Foundation supports inspiring programs, meaningful initiatives and authentic partnerships designed to create real impact. Delta also remains closely connected to St Vincent's Hospital, where she is Patron of the Kinghorn Cancer Centre and has helped raise millions for vital cancer care facilities.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Delta has a lot to look forward to in 2026

It's this combination of creativity, compassion and self-assurance that defines her now – a woman comfortable in her rhythm, clear on her values and excited about what's ahead.

"We've only just begun again," Delta says, smiling. And this time, she's savouring every moment.