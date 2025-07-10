Neighbours star looks like a princess in seriously 'magical' wedding photos

Neighbours star Delta Goodrem has officially tied the knot!

Delta, 40, who played Nina Tucker on the Australian soap, has shared pictures from her wedding to musician Matthew Copley.

The couple wed in a gorgeous cathedral in Mdina, Malta, in June, surrounded by their family and friends. Taking to Instagram, Delta penned a heartfelt message alongside snaps from her wedding day, writing:

"It was more magical than we both could have dreamed. We said I do under the Maltese skies in a family fairytale wedding brought to life by so many angels surrounding us.

"We are holding on to every memory from that moment – the love, the laughter, the happy tears, and dancing till the sun came up.

"We can’t wait to come back to Australia and celebrate as Mr & Mrs."

© Instagram Delta and Matthew met in 2016

Delta and Matthew first announced their engagement back in September 2023, after Matthew popped the question in Malta. The couple originally met in 2016 on the touring circuit.

Speaking to Vogue Australia, Goodrem said: "I wanted to feel like myself on the day. That was really important to me." Goodrem’s dress featured embroidered intimate motifs, including the couple’s wedding date, cherubs, and a heart-shaped pair of swans, according to the publication.

Beyond personal touches, Delta’s gown also featured hundreds of intricately beaded pearls, gems, and exquisite fabriqué flowers.

"Inspired by the breathtaking frescoes of St Paul's Cathedral in Mdina, Malta ... and fashioned in the Paolo Sebastian signature ball gown silhouette, the custom wedding gown is a true culmination of art, romance, and heritage," Paolo Sebastian, who designed the gown, wrote on Instagram.

According to Vogue, the dreamy gown took designer Paul Vasileff and his team more than three months to complete. The dress also included a stunning two-and-a-half metre train, as well as a chic matching cathedral veil.

Delta rose to fame after playing Nina Tucker on Neighbours. Soon after, she released her debut album Innocent Eyes, which peaked at #1 in Australia and #2 in the UK.

© Getty Images Delta rose to fame playing Nina Tucker on Neighbours before launching a successful music career

At 18, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, a rare type of cancer that develops in the lymphatic system.

Since then, she’s become a staunch advocate for cancer fundraising and awareness, launching her namesake foundation and working with organisations such as Revlon’s Look Good Feel Better and Abbott’s Kinghorn Cancer Centre.